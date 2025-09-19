The Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to allow the dismissal of the Fed governor





The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to suspend a decision of a federal judge in Washington, DC, who maintains Lisa Cook, member of the Council of Federal Reserve Governors, according to President Donald Trumps tries to dismiss her following allegations that she committed mortgage fraud before joining the board of directors. (Cook has denied the allegations, and Several News Outlets have since reports on Financial Documents that May Undermine the Governments Contends.) Us Solicitor General D. John Sauer, The Governments Top Lawyer Before the Court, Told the Justices that the ruling by us district JIA COBB WAS YET Improper Judicial Interference with the Presidents Removal Authorityre, Interference with the Presidents Authority to Remove Members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors for Cause.

The request of Trump administrations intervened one day after the federal policy meeting of two days of September, during which the Fed lowered the interest rates of a quarter of a point, the first decline since December 2024. Trump criticized the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, so as not to reduce interest rates. Cook participated in the meeting and joined 10 other governors to vote for the drop in rates; Stephen Miran, who was recently appointed to the board of directors by Trump, would have imposed a greater reduction.

Created by the Congress in 1913 through the Federal Reserve Act, the Federal Reserve is the central bank of the United States, responsible (among others) for the American monetary policy which is to take measures to achieve significant economic objectives, such as price stability, full employment and stable economic growth. It is also an independent government agency which, unlike most federal agencies, is not funded by Congress through the normal credits process, but mainly by the interest won over the titles it has.

The federal director of the main reserves is the board of directors of seven members. As part of efforts to isolate the Federal Political Pressure Reserve, each member of the Council is appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate to serve 14 -year -old mandates. The Federal Reserve Act only allows the president to withdraw members of the board of directors.

In 2023, the president of the time, Joe Biden, appointed Cook to fill a mandate of 14 years. But the Trump administration accused Cook of having committed mortgage fraud in 2021, before joining the board of directors. More specifically, William Pulte, who is the Federal Housing Finance Agency, allegedly allegedly allegedly the Ministry of Justice, in the space of two weeks, Cook had signed mortgage agreements for two different properties one in Michigan and one in Georgia and stated that each property would serve as main residence for a year (or at least a year).

On August 25, 2025, Trump published screenshots on the social media social site of a letter, addressed to Cook, which dismissed it. Citing the allegations of mortgage fraud, Trump said that he had determined that there was a sufficient cause to withdraw it from the board of directors. At a minimum, he continued, the conduct in question presents the type of serious negligence of the financial transactions which calls into question [Cooks] Competence and reliability as a financial regulator.

Cook went to the Federal Court three days later to contest his dismissal. On September 9, COBB made a prescription that required the federal reserve to allow Cook to stay on the board of directors while the dispute continues. COBB concluded that Cook was substantially likely to succeed in its assertion according to which the Trump administration had violated the law on the federal reserve because its alleged dismissal was not in accordance with the statutes for the requirements of cause. The best reading of the provision of the causes for the causes, wrote COBB, is that the bases of the abolition of a member of the Governors' Council are limited to reasons concerning the behavior of governors in office and if they have faithfully and effectively executed their statutory functions. The case requirement for the cause, continued COBB, does not plan to remove an individual only for the driving that occurred before starting power.

Cooks drawing, wrote COBB, also violated its rights under the regular procedural clause of the fifth amendments, because it had real estate interest in its post of governor and therefore had the right to note and an opportunity to be heard before it was removed.

COBB rejected Trump's administrations, an additional affirmation that the courts cannot weigh on the validity of the presidents of determination that there is a good reason to withdraw a member of the Council of Governors. If a court is confronted with a justification offered by the president who does not clearly fall under the statutory authority of the presidents, said COBB, the courts are in fact responsible for examining this decision. The rule proposed by governments, she suggested, would not provide any practical insulation to the members of the Council of Governors.

COBB refused the request of the Trump administrations to make its decision pending while it calls. The Trump administration went next to the American Court of Appeal for the Columbia district circuit, which accelerated the request of governments to freeze the order of Cobbs but, by a vote of 2-1, left it in place.

Judge Bradley Garcia, joined by judge J. Michelle Childs, agreed with COBB that Cook was likely to succeed in her assertion that she had not received all the procedural protections to which she was entitled under the regular procedure clause of the Constitution before her dismissal. And because this statement is most likely meritorious, continued Garcia, the DC circuit does not need to face the cause of the law on the federal reserve in this emergency posture.

In Garcias View, the Cooks affair is different from that of other independent agency leaders than the Supreme Court, on his emergency file, had allowed Trump to shoot while the dispute continues. For example, he wrote, these officials have not raised the same constitutional complaint of regular procedure as Cook, which changes the considerations of equity in question to decide to grant an emergency reparation because the DC circuit has held terms which apply Herethat that the government cannot prioritize any political objective on the regular procedure clause. In addition, Garcia added, unlike the cases of other agency leaders, the government does not dispute that the governors of the federal reserve are properly protected against withdrawal.

Judge Gregory Katsas is said to have granted governments and suspended the Cobbs order while the dispute continues. In his opinion, the laws of the federal reserve provide that the governors of the federal reserve can only be deleted for cause gives the president a broad power. When the president specifically concluded that allegations have doubted doubt about the competence of cooks and reliability as a financial regulator, wrote Katsas, [t]The hat is clearly an authorized cause under the law.

Katsas also rejected the conclusion of the majority that Cook has a real estate interest in his work as governor of the Federal Reserve (and is therefore entitled to procedural protections before it could be dismissed). As a main service officer in the United States, he said, she held a public confidence position that does not create any property rights.

In his 38 -page file, Sauer echoes the Katsas' argument that Cook has no real estate interest in his position. The main theory of the lower courts, he wrote, is that the main officers are similar to teachers or lower level officials and can thus claim an interest in ownership and a right to notification and an audience before withdrawal. This theory, he argued, is untenable and would wreak havoc on sensitive presidential decision-making. But in any event, Sauer continued, whatever the process due to the main officers was provided to cook in this case.

Sauer also pushed the conclusion of cobbs that the cooking actions before taking office could not provide the type of cause necessary for the president to withdraw it, stressing that [t]The justification for the hat is so wrong that the DC circuit did not adopt it and even Cook did not support it. The provision for the deletion of causes for the causes, explained Sauer, excludes withdrawal for no reason or for political disagreement. But as long as the president identifies a cause, wrote Sauer, the courts cannot examine this determination.

Sauer indicated, in a footnote, that the government did not dispute the constitutionality of the requirement to remove the causes itself, rather stressing that the deletion of Cook presidents is in accordance with this provision.

Finally, wrote Sauer, Cobb did not have the power to order the president to restore Cook to his post.

Sauer urged the judges to grant an administrative suspension, temporarily suspending Cobbs order while they examine the requests of governments. Chief judge John Roberts published a similar stay on September 8 in the case of Rebecca Slaughter, member of the Federal Trade Commission that Trump dismissed by email in March. The full court has not yet acted on the advocacy of Trumps to block the decision of the lower short in the Slaughters case while its dispute in its dismissal continues before the lower courts.

Case: Trump c. Cook

Recommended quote: Amy Howe, the Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to allow the dismissal of the Governor of the Fed, Scotusblog (September 18, 2025, 14:12), https://www.scatusblog.com/2025/09/trump

