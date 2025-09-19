Trump declines the approval of the Taiwan military aid package: report





US President Donald Trump has refused to approve of US $ 400 million in Taiwan in recent months while negotiating trade and a potential summit with Beijing, the Washington Post reported Thursday. The decision will mark a lively gap of American politics towards the democratic island, which faces a constant threat of invasion of China. A White House official told the post that the decision of the aid package was not yet final. Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to speak on Friday, their second call since the 79 -year -old republican returned to the White House. Telephone talks intervene while the two parties are looking for a compromise on prices and an agreement on the Tiktok video sharing application. While the United States has ceased to recognize Taiwan in the late 1970s in favor of China, Washington remained the largest taipeis and the largest military aid provider. Under former President Joe Biden, Washington approved more than 2 billion US dollars of military aid for Taiwan. But Trump does not support the sending of weapons without payment, a preference also exposed with Ukraine, noted the message. Bt in your reception box Start and finish every day with the latest news and analyzes delivered directly in your reception box. He said that US and Taiwanese defense officials met in Anchorage, Alaska, in August and discussed a set of weapons sales that could total billions of dollars, including drones, missiles and sensors to monitor the islands. Since Trump returned to the White House in January, there were growing assaults in Taipei on the strength of the Taiwan-American relationship and Washingtons' desire to defend the island if China should attack. Taiwan's visit to the end of August, the head of the American Senate Armed Services Committee said it was determined that the United States and Taiwan remain the best of friends. See also It is our determination and our intention that Taiwan remains free and makes his own decisions, said Republican senator Roger Wicker after interviews with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-Te. Part of the maintenance of freedoms we have is increased cooperation militarily, increased cooperation with our industrial defense base, making the best use of these funds. AFP

