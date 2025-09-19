



Rawalpindi [Pakistan]September 19 (Ani): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi rejected on Friday rejected a petition deposited by Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) contesting the decision to reveal the founder of the party, reported Dawn.

Imran, who has been imprisoned in Adiala prison since August 2023, had to attend the hearing via the video link. His arrest on May 9, 2023 had sparked violent demonstrations nationwide, during which state buildings and military facilities, including GHQ, were vandalized.

During the hearing, Imrans' lawyer argued against the video connection arrangement. We demand a fair trial of the court, said lawyer Faire Malik to the judge, adding that a fair trial was conditional that the accused is physically present in the court, according to Dawn.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah opposed the plea, arguing that the executive decree of the governments of Punjab had transferred procedures for the prison of Adiala to the ATC. The power to examine the decree concerns the Constitutional Court, he said. Shah argued that the modifications made in 2016 to the Code of Criminal Procedure made appearances via a video link and cited articles 15 and 21 of the anti -terrorist law to emphasize that the courts were authorized to decide on the procedures of trial.

He also argued that submission of a request against the appearance of Imrans via a video link is equivalent to creating obstacles in the trial and wasting time. Shah said that if the defense could address the Superior Court against the transfer notification, the procedure could not be interrupted.

The lawyer of Imrans informed the court that they had only received a copy of the notification of provincial governments one day earlier and intended to advance the superior judicial power against him. The ATC postponed the procedures briefly after Malik asked for time to consult his legal team, Dawn reported.

When the hearing has resumed, the testimonies of two sub-inspector Saleem Qureshi witnesses and sub-inspector Manzoor Shahzad were recorded. They presented 13 USB players containing video clips in the court. Forty videos of the founder of the PTI linked to May 9 were downloaded, witnesses said in their statements.

According to witnesses, the discs also contained video clips from Khadim Khokhar, Shehryar Afridi, Umar Tanveer, Sadaqat Abbasi and Sikandar Mirza, as well as press clippings from national newspapers. Digital evidence was obtained from video surveillance cameras installed on Benazir Bhutto Road, Mall Road, Liaquat Bagh and in adjacent areas, they added, quoted by Dawn.

The court also summoned 10 additional witnesses from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the Federal Investigation Agency, the PTI, the press information department, internal security and the Interior Ministry to record their statements at the next hearing.

Imran was charged in the GHQ attack case on December 5 of last year. The founder of the PTI, already imprisoned in the context of other cases, was arrested by the Rawalpindi police in January 2024 as part of the May 9 protest case, Dawn reported. (Ani)

Source

The article was published via a unionized flow. With the exception of the title, the content was published verbatim. The responsibility lies in the original editor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sundayguardianlive.com/world/rawalpindi-court-rejects-pti-plea-against-imran-khans-video-link-appearance-in-ghq-attack-trial20250919135738-142751/

