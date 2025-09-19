Politics
Trump, XI to remember Tiktok, prices and nvidia are looming
Washington / Beijing The September 19 call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping promises to determine the fate of Tiktok and potentially facilitate trade tensions between the two biggest economies in the world.
Mr. Trump and Mr. Xi should speak at 9 a.m. in Washington, or 9 p.m. in Beijing, about
A framework agreement unveiled this week to move control of the Tiktoks US operations
From his Chinese parent to a consortium of American investors.
The details of the agreement have not been announced, and Trump remained without commitment to an interview with Fox News broadcast on September 18, reporting that many things about how Mr. XI responds.
It seems that they have approved Tiktok, and Tiktok is a huge sum of money for the United States, which was good, but see how it all works, Trump said.
The conversation of leaders will be their first since June, the two countries locked in an interruption of commercial restrictions hindering the key industries, including semiconductors and rare earths.
This includes the disappearance of the future of the NVIDIA Corps chip manufacturer's access to China, currently hampered by American export controls and Chinese efforts to limit local demand for its products.
Were very close to the agreements on all of this, said Trump, referring to commercial talks as well as in Tiktok. And my relationship with China is very good.
The call can also create a potential meeting in person, in what would be a first since Mr. Trump returned to the position.
This commitment should produce a broader program, including a Chinese order expected for Boeing planes and a potentially more in-depth discussion of geopolitical issues while conflicts continue to rage in Ukraine and the Middle East and skirmishes degenerate in the Sea of Southern China.
Mr. Trumps interesting to manipulate his transactional diplomacy to hear a tiktok agreement drowned the persistent national security problems which had supported the bipartite law which entered into force in January.
The president has signed several executive orders extending the deadline for laws, although his legal foot to flout the law and allowing the application to continue to work is not fully clear.
There is a huge value, and I hate giving value, said Trump about the popular app on September 18 in Great Britain after a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. ID prefers to collect the advantages.
The Tiktok arrangement, but also would not see more than 20%, while other investors include Oracle Corp, Andreessen Horowitz and the investment company Silver Lake Management LLC, according to familiar people.
Trump said that in Great Britain, it belonged to American investors and companies who love America, but did not answer the question directly whether the application would require a new algorithm.
Ms. Henrietta Levin, President of Freeman in China, at the Center for Strategic and International Studies based in Washington, said that if it was an arrangement in which a Chinese entity li its technology in the United States, but by retaining control and ownership of this fundamental technology, China would see that China continues to control.
This goes against what I understand that the law really required, which would be the American property of this capacity, she added.
Trump must be ready to retreat if Mr. Xi stops the American expectations of the algorithm, said Steve Yates, principal researcher at the Washington Asian Studies Center, Heritage Foundation, a conservative reflection group.
If there are gaps and does not comply, the president must call the bluff and make the threat of removing Tiktok from the market to the United States unless they can return within reach, said Yates.
Trump was once a Tiktok critic, but moved his point of view on the application, which he attributes to help him make gains among young voters in the 2024 elections.
He told journalists on September 16 that the children wanted him so badly with the parents who called him to say that they have big problems with their children if an agreement is not concluded.
Nvidia, whose chips feed the world sector of artificial intelligence, is likely to follow the call as closely as Bydance.
The most precious company in the world has pressed the Trump administration to facilitate US restrictions on exports of AI fleas to Chinese customers.
More recently, the Chinese authorities say that Nvidia had violated anti-monopoly laws, the last pressure on the society that already juggles to stay in favor of Mr. Trumps.
And the Beijing authorities have started to press Chinese technological companies to refrain from buying Nvidia products and counting instead of national suppliers.
The question of whether Nvidia can gain relief from the limits of American exports and that the intensification pressure of the Chinese government will be a test of the relationship that CEO Jensen Huang sought to cultivate with Mr. Trump since the president took office in January.
Huang has promised to spend up to $ 500 billion ($ 639 billion) on AI infrastructure in US Music in the ears of Mr. Trump, which regularly praises billions of dollars in interior AI investment plans described by heads of technology industry.
Huang joined Trump for some parts of his visit to the United Kingdom, Mr. Trump stated him disabled during an event with Mr. Starmer and joking about the prowess of the company in AI.
You are considering the world, Jensen said Trump. I don't know what you are doing here. I hope you are right.
The United States and China are also in the midst of relaxation, until November of a tariff struggle which, at some point, saw withdrawals from the rise in the United States to 145%.
A sample remaining at 20% from China is designed as a pressure to curb the flow of fentanyl and the materials used to produce it.
While Mr. Trump said that on September 18 on a much larger scale, was closely close to an agreement, his position could be undermined by a decision of the Supreme Court in progress on the legality of a certain tariff power that he used to apply the samples of China.
While the fate of the truce remains troubled beyond the last extension of November, Mr. Yates said that he would not expect immediate results.
Meanwhile, Trump called on allies to increase sanctions on China and India in order to do economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and end the war in Ukraine. Bloomberg
|
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/world/united-states/trump-xi-to-hold-call-as-tiktok-tariffs-and-nvidia-loom-large
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mosquito-borne eastern horse encephalitis confirmed by Beaufort Co.
- Donald Trumps pulling a federal prosecutor crosses the redest of the lines
- PM Modi Pitches for “Swadeshi” products, says that TPS reforms accelerate the history of India growth
- Trump says he fired an American lawyer investigating Ny Ag Letitia James
- Veldhockey beats Drexel, 4-2, in home opener at Ellen Vagelos Field
- The danger of the Bangladesh earthquake Small threats indicate a major threat in the earthquake: Is Bangladesh ready? | Are Bangladesh ready for a large earthquake?
- Fox Corp. in talks to join Tiktok Investor Group
- Tight safety like us, right, gets together for Charlie Kirk Memorial
- The judge threatens Zel to move: Erdogan's opponents are massively read by his party
- Farage promises to refrain from indefinite leave to stay and prohibit the advantages of migrants access
- WWE WrestlePalooza 2025: UK start time, live stream, confirmed game card and result tonight
- Federer & Steph Curry becomes a member of Alcaraz, Fritz for unforgettable mint gorge | ATP Tour