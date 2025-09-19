Trump, XI to remember Tiktok, prices and nvidia are looming

The September 19 call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping promises to determine the fate of Tiktok and potentially facilitate trade tensions between the two biggest economies in the world.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Xi should speak at 9 a.m. in Washington, or 9 p.m. in Beijing, about

A framework agreement unveiled this week to move control of the Tiktoks US operations

From his Chinese parent to a consortium of American investors.

The details of the agreement have not been announced, and Trump remained without commitment to an interview with Fox News broadcast on September 18, reporting that many things about how Mr. XI responds.

It seems that they have approved Tiktok, and Tiktok is a huge sum of money for the United States, which was good, but see how it all works, Trump said.

The conversation of leaders will be their first since June, the two countries locked in an interruption of commercial restrictions hindering the key industries, including semiconductors and rare earths.

This includes the disappearance of the future of the NVIDIA Corps chip manufacturer's access to China, currently hampered by American export controls and Chinese efforts to limit local demand for its products.

Were very close to the agreements on all of this, said Trump, referring to commercial talks as well as in Tiktok. And my relationship with China is very good.

The call can also create a potential meeting in person, in what would be a first since Mr. Trump returned to the position.

This commitment should produce a broader program, including a Chinese order expected for Boeing planes and a potentially more in-depth discussion of geopolitical issues while conflicts continue to rage in Ukraine and the Middle East and skirmishes degenerate in the Sea of ​​Southern China.

Mr. Trumps interesting to manipulate his transactional diplomacy to hear a tiktok agreement drowned the persistent national security problems which had supported the bipartite law which entered into force in January.

The president has signed several executive orders extending the deadline for laws, although his legal foot to flout the law and allowing the application to continue to work is not fully clear.

There is a huge value, and I hate giving value, said Trump about the popular app on September 18 in Great Britain after a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. ID prefers to collect the advantages.

The Tiktok arrangement, but also would not see more than 20%, while other investors include Oracle Corp, Andreessen Horowitz and the investment company Silver Lake Management LLC, according to familiar people.

Trump said that in Great Britain, it belonged to American investors and companies who love America, but did not answer the question directly whether the application would require a new algorithm.

Ms. Henrietta Levin, President of Freeman in China, at the Center for Strategic and International Studies based in Washington, said that if it was an arrangement in which a Chinese entity li its technology in the United States, but by retaining control and ownership of this fundamental technology, China would see that China continues to control.

This goes against what I understand that the law really required, which would be the American property of this capacity, she added.

Trump must be ready to retreat if Mr. Xi stops the American expectations of the algorithm, said Steve Yates, principal researcher at the Washington Asian Studies Center, Heritage Foundation, a conservative reflection group.

If there are gaps and does not comply, the president must call the bluff and make the threat of removing Tiktok from the market to the United States unless they can return within reach, said Yates.

Trump was once a Tiktok critic, but moved his point of view on the application, which he attributes to help him make gains among young voters in the 2024 elections.

He told journalists on September 16 that the children wanted him so badly with the parents who called him to say that they have big problems with their children if an agreement is not concluded.

Nvidia, whose chips feed the world sector of artificial intelligence, is likely to follow the call as closely as Bydance.

The most precious company in the world has pressed the Trump administration to facilitate US restrictions on exports of AI fleas to Chinese customers.

More recently, the Chinese authorities say that Nvidia had violated anti-monopoly laws, the last pressure on the society that already juggles to stay in favor of Mr. Trumps.

And the Beijing authorities have started to press Chinese technological companies to refrain from buying Nvidia products and counting instead of national suppliers.

The question of whether Nvidia can gain relief from the limits of American exports and that the intensification pressure of the Chinese government will be a test of the relationship that CEO Jensen Huang sought to cultivate with Mr. Trump since the president took office in January.

Huang has promised to spend up to $ 500 billion ($ 639 billion) on AI infrastructure in US Music in the ears of Mr. Trump, which regularly praises billions of dollars in interior AI investment plans described by heads of technology industry.

Huang joined Trump for some parts of his visit to the United Kingdom, Mr. Trump stated him disabled during an event with Mr. Starmer and joking about the prowess of the company in AI.

You are considering the world, Jensen said Trump. I don't know what you are doing here. I hope you are right.

The United States and China are also in the midst of relaxation, until November of a tariff struggle which, at some point, saw withdrawals from the rise in the United States to 145%.

A sample remaining at 20% from China is designed as a pressure to curb the flow of fentanyl and the materials used to produce it.

While Mr. Trump said that on September 18 on a much larger scale, was closely close to an agreement, his position could be undermined by a decision of the Supreme Court in progress on the legality of a certain tariff power that he used to apply the samples of China.

While the fate of the truce remains troubled beyond the last extension of November, Mr. Yates said that he would not expect immediate results.

Meanwhile, Trump called on allies to increase sanctions on China and India in order to do economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and end the war in Ukraine. Bloomberg