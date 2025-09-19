ATC rejects a plea in search of Imran Khan's physical presence in the case of GHQ attack





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, made a gesture as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. Reuters

Rawalpindi: An anti-terrorist court (ATC) in Rawalpindi rejected Pakistan TEHREEK-E-INF (PTI) asking for the physical presence of the imprisoned Imran Khan in the case of headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the case at ATC Rawalpindi and rejected PTI's advocacy for Khans' personal appearance.

In accordance with the notification of the Punjab government, the founding president of the PTI will only appear via the video link, noted the judge.

Development comes two days after the Punjab government canceled the trial in prison of all May 9, including the GHQ attack case, and has withdrawn its previous notification.

According to the new notification, the former president will attend procedures via a video link, while the remaining accused will appear in person in court.

During today's procedures, Imran Khan joined via Video Link after three attempts.

At 10:30 a.m., the court was informed that he would appear at 11 a.m. and he finally joined at 11:25 a.m.

During the hearing, the lawyer for Imrans Faisal Malik asked for a private conversation with Khan, which the court authorized.

However, during the procedure, the founding president of the PTI began a political discussion instead of dealing with legal points.

Lawyer Faisal Malik informed Imran Khan that they dispute the notification of video links before the courts and asked for these latest instructions for today's procedure.

We disputed the notification of video connection to the high court, the advice of Imrans informed the court and boycotted the procedure.

Despite the boycott, the ATC continued the procedures and recorded testimonials from two Saleem Qureshi sub-inspector witnesses and sub-inspector Manzoor Shehzad.

Subsequently, the court postponed the hearing until September 23 and summoned 10 Witnesses of the FIA, PEMRA, PID, Interior Security and the Ministry of the Interior at the following hearing.

GHQ attack box

The founder of PTI, Imran Khan, as well as dozens of other PTI workers, charged in the GHQ attack case concerned the violent demonstrations of May 9 in December 2024.

More than 143 people, including Khan, were appointed accused in the case, while 23 years, including Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill and Murad Saeed, were listed as fugitives. In addition, all the accused were prohibited from traveling abroad.

At least 70 PTI leaders have been accused of planning the events of May 9 and encouraging workers and supporters to attack military and government facilities following the arrest of the Prime Minister ousted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The May 9 riots were triggered across the country after the Prime Minister Khan was arrested in the 190 million regulations. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were placed behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks against military facilities in 2023.

During the demonstrations, the disbelievers targeted civil and military facilities, including the Jinnah house and the general seat (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1344789-atc-rejects-plea-seeking-imran-khans-physical-presence-in-ghq-attack-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos