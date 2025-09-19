Imran Khan writes in Pakistan SC To ask for justice, quotes prison difficulties





Islamabad: the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, wrote to the chief judge of the country Yahya Afridi, describing difficulties during his more than two years in prison and urged the Supreme Court to resume his in progress, said Dawn.

The letter, entitled “Denial of justice and fundamental Rights – a call to the Supreme Court”, was given Thursday by Khan's lawyer, Latif Khosa, who met the chief judge for more than an hour. After the meeting, Khosa told journalists that the chief judge had provided them with a “positive response” within 24 hours and had requested an appropriate request to file.

Khosa, accompanied by Aleema Khan, Javed Hashmi and other PTI leaders, arrived at the Supreme Court to postpone the letter. Dawn reported that if others had been briefly arrested by police at the entrance, they were then authorized inside and waited for Khosa to concluded his meeting with the chief judge.

Show the full article

After the meeting, Khosa said: “We will inform you of everything that is happening in [the next] 24 hours. “He added that the chief judge had promised to ensure that the presentation policy of any person arrested within 24 hours would be implemented.

Aleema Khan, Imran Khan's sister, said they would return to court on Friday to hear the outcome of the letter.

In his message to the chief judge, the founder of the PTI wrote that “the doors of justice remain closed to him and his wife” and complained of “lonely isolation”. He said that he had faced nearly 300 “affairs motivated by political motivations” and had asked for immediate hearings of his ongoing petitions in the courts.

The letter also requested medical processing for the spouse of Khan Bushra Bibi and regular telephone calls to his sons in accordance with prison regulations. “His health continues to deteriorate, but his doctor is forbidden to examine it, and even less to provide treatment,” he wrote.

According to Dawn, Khan also alleged that thousands of PTI supporters remain in prison, some, including his nephew, subject to military trials in violation of constitutional rights. His letter referred to the Commonwealth report “disclosed” on the February 8 elections, claiming that the mandate of the PTI was “stolen overnight”.

The letter has also accused the chief judge of the High Court of Islamabad deliberately refusing to repair the hearings in the Trust case of Al-Qadir and the calls of Toshakhana. “The high -level judge of the IHC would have completely abandoned impartiality and reduces the high court to an unjust and tyrannical campaign against him and those associated with him,” said Dawn from the letter.

Khan urged the chief judge to lead the judge Sarfraz Dogar to plan critical petitions, in particular those of the case of 190 million al-Qadir Trust. He also recalled the hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1979, noting the decision of the Supreme Court in 2024 that the regular procedure was refused. “Justice in its true sense must occur in real time, Pyrrhic justice occurs 44 years later,” said the letter.

In conclusion, Khan said: “Me, as chief boss of the greatest political party in Pakistan; only seeks what the Constitution guarantees: justice, dignity and equality before law. ” (Ani)

This report is automatically generated from the Ani News Service. Theprint has no responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/world/imran-khan-writes-to-pakistan-sc-seeking-justice-cites-prison-hardships/2746654/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos