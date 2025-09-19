The Turkish ministry files a complaint against the singer LGBT on Immoral Song





The Turkish Ministry of the Interior has filed a criminal complaint against Gay singer Mabel Matiz during her last song, Perperisan, for having pretended to violate morality and for obscenity. A criminal complaint was filed with the Office of Chief Prosecutors of Istanbul against singer Mabel Matiz under article 226 of the Turkish Criminal Code, the ministry announced on Thursday. The article, which is included in the section of the penal code dealing with crimes against public morality, defines the crime of obscenity. An order of the court on the same day, issued following a request from the Turkish family ministry, declared that online platforms carrying music should block access to Perperisan. However, the song was still accessible in Türkiye Friday morning on various digital platforms, notably YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify. Mabel Matiz condemned the official interpretation of the song as obscene. He is deliberately and extremely malicious in something completely different, in a way that no reasonable person could interpret. I look with astonishment, wrote Matiz on X Thursday. International production, Perperisan is presented on the electronic music project based in France, Ko Shin Moons, upcoming album Fishing, Which will be released in October, but the song was made available on digital platforms on September 5. Matiz, whose real name is Fatih Karaca, is one of the most famous pop musicians of the last decade. It has previously been the target of attacks and harassment of conservative groups. Islamist president of the turkey government, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, recently increased his pressure on digital platforms, singers and musicians, saying that he must act to protect Turkish family values ​​and morality. The Office of Chief Prosecutors of Istanbul on September 6, said that it launched an investigation into the Manifest Group on accusations of obscene and indecency acts due to the dances and performance of the groups. On Thursday, the Supreme Radio and Television Council, RTUK, the regulatory government agency for television and radio programs, condemned to a fine of several digital streaming platforms, notably Netflix, Disney XD and Prime Video, for having allegedly violated moral and family values ​​and obscenity.

