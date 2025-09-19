Connect with us

Tiktok in the accent that Trump-Xe tries to break the commercial impasse

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will try reach An agreement on Friday which will help keep the Tiktok video application in the United States and facilitate tensions between the two major economies that are currently farm in a dead end on trade.

US officials said the agreement, which is at the top of the agenda, should be discussed on Friday morning. China has not yet confirm plans for the call, but according to Reuters, it is expected To lead to a summit in person between Trump and Xi in November.

In the midst of complex trade discussions with the United States, China has abandoned a antitrust probe for several months on Google (Goog) in the midst of discussions on a Tiktok agreement while increasing the pressure on domestic purchases of NVIDIA (NVDA) flea (NVDA).

Place one case but enter the other, a person familiar with the case told FT. China is trying to reduce its reprisals to make them more powerful.

Meanwhile, Trump's visit to the United Kingdom has seen offers and announcements. The United Kingdom has set aside plans to speak with the United States by removing the prices of British steel, which means that current tasks will remain in place, according to a Bloomberg report.

British drug manufacturer GSK (GSK) said on Wednesday that they would invest $ 30 billion in American research and development. GSK is the largest pharmaceutical company to increase its American footprint while Trump threatens to impose importation rates on industry and seeks more national manufacturing.

The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who led the American delegation during talks with Chinese trade officials in Spain this week, said that he was convinced that a trade agreement with China was near.

With reciprocal prices get into Entering into force in November, Bessent told journalists that he expects that other talks will happen before that.

In the background, the Supreme Court examines a legal challenge to high issues at President Trump's prices, creating a resolution this fall.

The High Court put The case on the right track for oral arguments in early November. This puts the case on an unusually quick track for resolution.

The rates at stake are the “reciprocal” radical rates, the functions specific to the country that Trump described at different stages this year (which you can see in the graph below). These tasks range from 10% to 50%. Trump used a 1977 law known as “IEPA” the international law on the economic powers of emergency to justify the taxation of prices.

The Court of Appeal allowed the prices to stay in place while the case moves through the legal process.

Here are the latest updates because politics has repercussions in the world.

LIVE Updates of 1874

  Trump is preparing the way for his long -awaited Friday call with Xi Jinping

    Today there are great expectations for President Trump's call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Yahoo Finance's Washington correspondent, Ben Werschkul, explores what seems to be the most anticipated call of the year.

  Jenny McCall

    The global economy takes Trump's shocks in stride, for the moment: analysis

    The threats to the world economic order came quickly and quickly since President Trump took office in January, however, the reaction of the global markets of shares and obligations was a "somewhat remarkable shoulder rise".

    Reuters reports:

  Jenny McCall

    Trump and Xi are looking for Tiktok Win to break the American-Chinese hail

    Tiktok should be at the top of the list of the agenda for Friday morning's call between President Trump and Chinese President Jinping, while both parties are looking to keep the video application to stay online in the United States and facilitate tensions between the two parties that are currently locked in a compromised dead end.

    Reuters reports:

  Secretary of Agriculture: prices could finance the bailout for American farmers

    The Trump administration is developing plans to use pricing income to finance a program to support US farmers, the Secretary of Agriculture said Brooke Rollins, at the Financial Times.

    The plans are involved while farmers go towards the harvest time struggling with a drop in export sales and an increase in input costs.

    FT reports:

  China drops Google Antitrust Probe during US trade discussions

    China drops an antitrust survey in Google (Goog), while Beijing and Washington intensify negotiations on Tiktok, Nvidia (NVDA) and trade, according to the Financial Times.

    This decision comes as tensions are raised between the United States and China, which held three days of talks in Madrid this week.

    A Chinese antitrust survey on NVIDIA advanced after the authorities said this week that a preliminary investigation concluded that it had violated the anti-monopoly law. Meanwhile, Beijing has indeed prohibited large Chinese technology companies from ordering NVIDIA AI fleas.

    The Financial Times reports:

  Swiss surveillance exports plunge as American prices add to demand problems in China

    Bloomberg reports:

  Jenny McCall

    Bristol Myers to sell 60% participation in the Chinese joint venture

    The manufacturer of American drugs Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced Tuesday that it had signed an agreement to sell 60% of ownership in a pharmaceutical joint venture in China.

    While prices set up and President Trump is looking for more investments with businesses in the United States, many companies come out of foreign investments in order to reduce the impact that higher levies may have.

    Reuters reports:

  Jenny McCall

    Fedex profit to be dragged by the American prices on the plots previously exempt

    Fedex (FDX) will report a quarterly benefit President TrumpThe decision to put an end to exempt treatment treatment for popular direct shipping to consumers, such as small plots of less than $ 800.

    Reuters reports:

  Jenny McCall

    GSK commits us $ 30 billion while Trump visits the United Kingdom

    The Pharmaceutical Society GSK (GSK) announced on Wednesday that it will invest $ 30 billion in American research and development, as well as the infrastructure of the supply chain over the next five years, after the arrival of President Trump in Great Britain and in a rate of ease of submission.

    Reuters reports:

  Jenny McCall

    Trump, Modi Talk in Stock Exchange to calm prices, the Russian oil dispute

    President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally spoke in a decision that a certain hope will help to mitigate tensions between the two economies in the midst of the fight against prices and Russian oil purchases from New Delhi.

    Bloomberg News Reports:

  Jenny McCall

    Japan exports in August while car manufacturers are struggling with American prices

    Reuters reports:

  In the United States to consider new national security rates on automotive parts

    Reuters reports:

  Jenny McCall

    Bessent confident that the US trade agreement is close

    American secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said On Tuesday, he was convinced that a trade agreement with China is near.

    With reciprocal prices that should come into force in November, Bessent said in an interview with CNBC that he expects to expect new talks before.

    Reviewing well, he said wide exchange On the Squawk box. Each of these discussions has become more and more productive. I think the Chinese now feel that a trade agreement is possible.

  Wall Street, Corporate America Sedup for more pricing disorders

    Reuters reports:

  Jenny McCall

    The EU delays the proposal for sanctions in Russia to align with the G-7 priorities

    The European Union announced on Tuesday that it would delay the presentation of its new sanctions in Russia after President Trump has put pressure on more strict European measures before the United States occurred with its own.

    Bloomberg News Reports:

  Jenny McCall

    South Korea is resistant to American pressure to finalize the Japan style trade agreement

    The Financial Times reports:

  Jenny McCall

    Sample to hike at prices after prices, said the CEO

    Reuters reports:

  Jenny McCall

    China finds that Nvidia violated the antitrust law in the survey of flea transactions while commercial discussions continue

    China said on Monday that Nvidia (NVDA) had violated anti-monopoly laws with a very publicized agreement in 2020, increasing pressure on Washington during sensitive trade negotiations in Madrid.

The Nvidia stock dropped by almost 3% before the bell.

    The Nvidia stock dropped by almost 3% before the bell.

    Bloomberg News Reports:

  Jenny McCall

    Bessent: United States about to solve the Tiktok problem with China

    US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, confirmed on Monday that they were "very close" to solve the Tiktok problem with China, while commercial discussions resumed in Madrid.

    Bloomberg News Reports:

  Jenny McCall

    China is opposed to the United States that push prices on the purchase of Russian oil

    Reuters reports:

