When will you go back the last time you saw Imran Khan?





The questions and objections surrounded the hearing on Friday as petitions for the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, appears in person before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and the procedure continued.

Strict security measures were in place at Rawalpindi ATC. More than 700 police officers and staff have been deployed, with more than 50 traffic guards and police assigned to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Outside the court, the road to the commissioner's office at the District Council door was completely sealed. Parking for lawyers, defendants, media vehicles and DSNG van has been prohibited. Entrance to additional opponents in the courtroom has been restricted and bring mobile phones or record interior videos has been declared crime.

PTI leaders and lawyers gathered outside, expressing media concerns about the limited presence of Imran Khan and public visibility. Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the video demand was to keep the PTI president in isolation. “These are not normal legal proceedings,” he said, noting that ATCs do not allow photography or the media inside because “the courts are afraid of the photos of Imran leak. A photo disclosed from the Supreme Court, and half the Supreme Court had to be suspended. ”

Chaudhry referred to an image that disclosed last year when Imran appeared before a larger bench of five members led by former chief judge Qazi Faez Isa during an hearing of the government's intra-haired appeal against the Supreme Court's decision to cancel the amendments of the NAB law.

When the news of the image has spread on social networks, an investigation was launched to identify the individual who disclosed it.

Lawyer Faisal Malik reiterated that the founder of the PTI should be produced in court or a transparent prison trial should be organized.

A notification of the home department for a video trial in the GHQ attack case was quickly disputed, while a separate request requiring the appearance of the Imran court was filed. PTI lawyers have challenged the notification in ATC.

The ATC admitted the petition for an audience, the lawyers for the Faisal Malik defense and the lawyer Ali Bukhari presenting arguments. Development intervened after the Punjab government officially withdrew its notification for a trial in prison in the case.

The procedure started with Imran's lawyers opposing that they were not allowed to meet their customers to prepare for the hearing. The defense lawyer argued: “It is necessary to respect the customer before the procedure of trial to take instructions.”

“The accused is a former Prime Minister, but the law cannot be changed for him. A fair trial model already exists in law. If the accused is not satisfied with the trial, he should challenge him. We will not allow the trial to be diverted.

The defense replied: “Our simple argument is – where is the accused? We do not disturb the trial; we only ask for consultation with our client. We ask the Court our fundamental law and our client.

He said the notification of the video link test was given to them on Thursday at 5 p.m. Lawyer Salman Akram Raja will dispute this notification on Friday at the Rawalpindi bench of the High Court.

Imran briefly joined the hearing via Videolink, during which his lawyer informed ATC: “We, lawyers, boycott to protest and also approach the high court.” Imran echoed the intentions of his lawyer: “Your decision is correct, I too will boycott.” As soon as Imran expressed his plan, the video was turned off.

Imran and his lawyers announced a boycott of the GHQ in ATC on the concerns about videos. The prosecutor Naveed Malik and Zaheer Shah, as well as the legal team, were present during the procedures, which were heard by judge ATC Amjad Ali Shah.

Lawyer Faisal Malik also said: “How can there be a fair trial without the accused? We asked the court to summon the founder of the PTI and hope that the court will summon him today. Look at the atmosphere outside – the government itself is a part in this case, so a video trial cannot be carried out. ”

However, the procedure continued and declarations of witnesses were recorded. The testimonies of two dependent witnesses, Saleem Qureshi sub-inspector and sub-inspector Manzoor Shehzad, were recorded, presenting the two with 13 USB containing various video clips in the court.

Lawyer Faisal Malik protested that the trial by Videolink was “absolutely illegal” and against the principles of justice. He underlined how reliable the connection of the video link is and said that the video had taken place via WhatsApp.

The defense lawyer said that the government's prosecutor had also been made as an opinion and, until a decision is made, IMRAN is unlikely to appear via a video link. Lawyer Faisal Malik said Imran asked lawyers not to allow a video connection test.

“During the WhatsApp call, the voice breaks and the image was not visible.” Salman Akram Raja petitions against the video link and will carry the petition in front of the High Court. He stressed that this trial violates article 10-A of the Constitution and the requirements of a fair trial.

The court has also prohibited to obtain a transcription of the audience of Videolink. The defense lawyer added that if the force is used to carry out the trial via a video link, Imran will not appear.

According to witnesses, 40 videos linked to the founder of the PTI on May 9 were downloaded. Khadim Khokhar, Shehryar Afridi, Umar Tanveer, Sadaqat Abbasi and Sikandar Mirza video clips, as well as press clippings from different national newspapers, were submitted by USB. Digital evidence was obtained from video surveillance cameras installed on Benazir Bhutto Road, Mall Road, Liaquat Bagh and neighboring regions, witnesses said.

The court rejected the production request for the founder of the PTI in person. According to the notification of the Punjab government, the founder of the PTI will continue to appear via a video link, the court said. He summoned 10 witnesses to the Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the press information department, internal security and the Ministry of the Interior for the next hearing.

The court had summoned three key witnesses for Friday. Out of 119 witnesses, declarations of 27 have already been recorded. After a difference of two and a half months, the declarations of the witnesses in the GHQ attack case were heard.

The case was adjourned until September 23.

Read: ATC orders Imran Khan to appear via the video link during the next audience

GHQ attack

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in December 2024 accused the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders as part of May 9, 2023, attacks the general seat (GHQ).

Earlier this year, Imran Khan was arrested in the GHQ attack case and shortly after, his liberation mandate was issued in the Cypher. Express News obtained a copy of the GHQ attack case report, which describes 27 serious accusations against Imran Khan and other accused.

Read more: Imran Khan charged in the case of attack on May 9 of May 9

The report alleges that, under the direction of the former Minister of the Provincial Act Raja Basharat, the accused stormed the GHQ door, causing significant material damage despite his opinion on military personnel.

The accused would also have disclosed sensitive areas of the GHQ, fixed fires, launched petrol bombs and created chaos in the premises.

According to the report, songs such as “no Pakistan without Khan” and “behind this terrorism is the uniform” would have been raised, targeting military staff and attacking the reputation of the armed forces of Pakistan.

The investigation report indicates that attacks have also been launched on the Sensitive offices of the ISI and the GHQ, characterizing the protest as a criminal plot.

