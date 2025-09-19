Donald Trump and the new era of McCarthyism





A modern political inquisition takes place in the squares of digital cities across the United States. The far -right activist killed Charlie Kirk has become a focal point for a coordinated campaign to sinestage criticism that echoes one of the darkest chapters in American history.

People who publicly criticized Kirk or made insensitive comments perceived concerning his death are threatened, licensed or doxed.

The teachers and teachers were dismissed or disciplined, one for having published that Kirk was racist, misogynist and neonazi, another for having qualified Kirk a widespread Nazi of hatred.

Journalists also lost their jobs after commenting on the assassination of Kirks, as is the late evening television host Jimmy Kimmel.

A website entitled exhibits Charlies Murderers had published the names, places and employers of people saying critical things about Kirk before it is removed. Vice-president JD Vance put pressure on this public response, urging supporters to call them hell, to call their employer.

This is far-right culture, like the United States, the United States has not seen since the McCarthy era in the 1950s.

A demonstration in response to the suspension of the late evening show by Jimmy Kimmels outside the Walt Disney studios in California. Jae C. Hong / AP The birth of McCarthyism

The McCarthy era may have disappeared in our collective memory, but it is important to understand how it took place and the impact it had on America. As the philosopher George Santayana said, those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.

Since the 1950s, the McCarthyism has become a shortcut for the practice of carrying unspoken accusations of disloyalty against political opponents, often by fear and public humiliation.

Joseph McCarthy. Library of Congress / Wikimedia Commons

The term takes its name from Senator Joseph McCarthy, a republican who was the main architect of a ruthless witch hunt in the United States to eliminate the communists and alleged subversives through American institutions.

The campaign included public and private persecution from the late 1940s to the early 1950s, involving hearings before the Non-American Activities Committee of the Chamber and the Senate Permanent Sub-Comeding on Investigations.

An audience before the committee of the Chamber of Non -American Activities in 1948.

Millions of federal employees had to fill out loyalty survey forms during this period, while hundreds of employees were dismissed or not hired. Hundreds of Hollywood figures have also been put up on black.

The campaign also involved the parallel targeting of the LGBTQI + community working in the government known as fear of lavender.

And similar to Doxing today, witnesses in government hearings were invited to provide the names of communist sympathizers, and the investigators gave lists of potential witnesses to the media. Large companies have told employees who invoked the fifth amendment and refused to testify that they would be dismissed.

The largest toll of the McCarthyism was perhaps on public speech. A deep cold has settled in American politics, with people who are afraid of expressing any opinion that could be interpreted as dissident.

When the Congress files were finally sealed in the early 2000s, the permanent investigation subcommittee declared that hearings were part of our national past that we can neither allow ourselves to forget either to reproduce.

Senator Joseph McCarthy is chatting with his lawyer, Roy Cohn, during a Senate subcommittee audience in 1954. Congress Library / Wikimedia Commons another witch hunt under Trump

Today, however, a similar campaign is carried out by the Trump administration and others on the right, which attach the fears of the enemy inside.

This new campaign to the criticism of the blacklist government is following a model similar to the McCarthy era, but is propagated much faster, thanks to social media, and probably aims for much more regular Americans.

Even before the murder of Kirks, there were disturbing signs of a McCarthyist renewal at the start of the second Trump administration.

After Trump ordered the dismantling of public diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI), civil institutions, universities, companies and law firms were forced to do the same. Some have been threatened with federal funds or freeze.

In Texas, a teacher was accused of guiding the immigration and customs application teams (ICE) to suspicious non-citizens in a secondary school. A group called the Canary mission has identified holders of pro-Palestinian green cards for expulsion. And just this week, the University of California in Berkeley admitted having given the names of the staff accused of anti -Semitism.

Supporters of the push to expose those who criticize Kirk have developed their actions as protecting the country from non -American ideologies. This story only appropriated polarization by simplifying everything in a vision of the Manichean world: good people against the corrupt left elite.

The fact that the political assassination of the Democratic legislative Melissa Hortman did not acquire the same reaction of the right reveals a double raw standard at stake.

Another double standard: try to silence anyone who criticizes the ideology of the Kirks division, while being permissive of its more odious affirmations. For example, he once called George Floyd, a black man killed by the police, a scumbag.

In the current climate, empathy is not an invented term and new age, as Kirk said, but seems to be very selective.

It also brings increased danger. When the neighbors become enemies and the dialogue is closed, the possibilities of conflict and violence are exacerbated.

Many openly discuss parallels with the rise of fascism in Germany, and even the possibility of another civil war.

A feeling of decency?

The parallels between McCarthyism and Trumpism are striking and disturbing. In the two eras, dissent was confused with disloyalty.

How far could it go? Like the McCarthy era, it partly depends on the public's reaction to Trumps tactics.

The influence of McCarthyys began to decline when he instructed the army to be gentle on communism in 1954. The hearings, disseminated to the nation, did not go well. At one point, the Armys lawyer delivered a line that would become infamous:

Until this moment, senator, I think I have never really evaluated your cruelty or imprudence [] Do you have any feeling of decency?

Without concert and a collective societal decline against this new McCarthyism and a return to democratic standards, we risk a new magnification of public life.

The vital element of democracy is dialogue; Its backup is dissident. To abandon these principles is to open the road to authoritarianism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/political-witch-hunts-and-blacklists-donald-trump-and-the-new-era-of-mccarthyism-265389 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos