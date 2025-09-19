Hong Kong President Donald Trump is expected to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday as they try to finalize an agreement to keep the popular app for short-video Tiktok operating in the United States.

The call, which China has not yet confirmed, should take place around 9 a.m. He will also focus on the current trade war between the two largest economies in the world, and could prepare the field for rival superpowers to keep their first meeting in person since Trump became his functions.

Trump told Fox News on Thursday that the two parties were very close to all of this, adding that his relationship with China is very good and it seems that they have approved Tiktok.

The application, which should have around 170 million active users in the United States, faces a ban unless its Chinese parent company, Bytedance agrees to sell American assets to the American owners. The sale is required under a law of the congress adopted last year, citing national security problems.

Trump officially extended the deadline for a Tiktok agreement for the fourth time on Tuesday, until December 16, a day after the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Beijing and Washington had struck a framework for an agreement, without providing details such as Tiktoks American operations.

Trump went back and forth on the ban, but he attributes to Tiktok to help him win the presidential election in recent years and has expressed his concern about the alienation of his immense and young user base. He declared Thursday during a visit to the United Kingdom that the application had enormous value and that very rich people and businesses will own it.

Earlier Thursday, China confirmed that the two parties had reached a basic consensus on the frame on Tiktok, but repeated its opposition to politicization, instrumentalization and the armament of technology and economic and commercial problems.

The Chinese government will never seek an agreement to the detriment of positions in principle, the interests of business and international equity and justice, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, He Yadong, to journalists in Beijing.

It will be the first call between Trump and Xi since June, when Trump said he had spoken for about 90 minutes in a trade -oriented discussion.

At the height of trade tensions in April, American and Chinese price rates reached 145%, which was equivalent to a mutual commercial embar. Since then, they have been reduced to another framework agreement, with new American prices on Chinese products capped at 30%, while China imposes an additional 10% price on American goods.

The lower rate rates should expire on November 10, unless an agreement is concluded or that the commercial truce is extended again.

The two countries also continue to compete in export controls on strategically important products such as rare earths, an area where China has a quasi-monopoly and American flea technology.

US officials said Tiktok's sale was necessary due to Chinese laws that force Chinese companies to share the data requested by the government. They also cite concerns about data collection and the algorithm that the application uses to recommend content to users, who they think are vulnerable to the manipulation of Chinese officials.

Tiktok denies sharing user data with the Chinese authorities and says that the United States has never provided Beijing evidence trying to manipulate the algorithm.

Lawyers from Tiktok and Bytedance say that the powerful algorithm, which has contributed to fueling the global success of applications, is the owner and therefore difficult to sell to an American company under Chinese law.

We can fear that Tiktok can continue to use Chinese algorithm in the United States

Representative John Moolenaar, R-Mich., Chairman of the China Selective Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, and the representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-ill., The member of the Committee classification, both expressed opposition to any agreement that maintains the algorithm under Chinese control or allows Bytedance to maintain an operational relationship with the new American Tiktok.

President Trump has the whole lever effect he needs to conclude an agreement that saves Tiktok and complies with the law, which means ensuring that the data and the Tiktoks algorithm are really in American hands, Krishnamoorthhi said in a press release THURSDAY.

Any agreement should most likely be approved by the congress as well as the board of directors of Bytedances.

Although a Tiktok agreement may seem like a breakthrough, it could end up being a pyrrhic victory, said Dimitar Gueorguev, associate professor of political science and director of Chinese studies at the University of Syracuse.

The Tiktoks algorithm has lost a large part of its mysticism because other social media platforms are developing similar tools, and any American buyer buys a market share and a user base, not a transformative technology, he said in written comments.

For Beijing, that makes Tiktok a consumable concession, said Gueorguiev. Chinese officials have let the problem vanish for years, holding him in reserve as a problem that they could one day solve to defuse Washington's pressure.

The real competition, he said, has access to advanced technologies in areas such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

This is the front line of technological competition, he said.