Politics
Call Trump-XI to finalize the Tiktok agreement, speak commercial
Hong Kong President Donald Trump is expected to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday as they try to finalize an agreement to keep the popular app for short-video Tiktok operating in the United States.
The call, which China has not yet confirmed, should take place around 9 a.m. He will also focus on the current trade war between the two largest economies in the world, and could prepare the field for rival superpowers to keep their first meeting in person since Trump became his functions.
Trump told Fox News on Thursday that the two parties were very close to all of this, adding that his relationship with China is very good and it seems that they have approved Tiktok.
The application, which should have around 170 million active users in the United States, faces a ban unless its Chinese parent company, Bytedance agrees to sell American assets to the American owners. The sale is required under a law of the congress adopted last year, citing national security problems.
Trump officially extended the deadline for a Tiktok agreement for the fourth time on Tuesday, until December 16, a day after the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Beijing and Washington had struck a framework for an agreement, without providing details such as Tiktoks American operations.
Trump went back and forth on the ban, but he attributes to Tiktok to help him win the presidential election in recent years and has expressed his concern about the alienation of his immense and young user base. He declared Thursday during a visit to the United Kingdom that the application had enormous value and that very rich people and businesses will own it.
Earlier Thursday, China confirmed that the two parties had reached a basic consensus on the frame on Tiktok, but repeated its opposition to politicization, instrumentalization and the armament of technology and economic and commercial problems.
The Chinese government will never seek an agreement to the detriment of positions in principle, the interests of business and international equity and justice, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, He Yadong, to journalists in Beijing.
It will be the first call between Trump and Xi since June, when Trump said he had spoken for about 90 minutes in a trade -oriented discussion.
At the height of trade tensions in April, American and Chinese price rates reached 145%, which was equivalent to a mutual commercial embar. Since then, they have been reduced to another framework agreement, with new American prices on Chinese products capped at 30%, while China imposes an additional 10% price on American goods.
The lower rate rates should expire on November 10, unless an agreement is concluded or that the commercial truce is extended again.
The two countries also continue to compete in export controls on strategically important products such as rare earths, an area where China has a quasi-monopoly and American flea technology.
US officials said Tiktok's sale was necessary due to Chinese laws that force Chinese companies to share the data requested by the government. They also cite concerns about data collection and the algorithm that the application uses to recommend content to users, who they think are vulnerable to the manipulation of Chinese officials.
Tiktok denies sharing user data with the Chinese authorities and says that the United States has never provided Beijing evidence trying to manipulate the algorithm.
Lawyers from Tiktok and Bytedance say that the powerful algorithm, which has contributed to fueling the global success of applications, is the owner and therefore difficult to sell to an American company under Chinese law.
We can fear that Tiktok can continue to use Chinese algorithm in the United States
Representative John Moolenaar, R-Mich., Chairman of the China Selective Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, and the representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-ill., The member of the Committee classification, both expressed opposition to any agreement that maintains the algorithm under Chinese control or allows Bytedance to maintain an operational relationship with the new American Tiktok.
President Trump has the whole lever effect he needs to conclude an agreement that saves Tiktok and complies with the law, which means ensuring that the data and the Tiktoks algorithm are really in American hands, Krishnamoorthhi said in a press release THURSDAY.
Any agreement should most likely be approved by the congress as well as the board of directors of Bytedances.
Although a Tiktok agreement may seem like a breakthrough, it could end up being a pyrrhic victory, said Dimitar Gueorguev, associate professor of political science and director of Chinese studies at the University of Syracuse.
The Tiktoks algorithm has lost a large part of its mysticism because other social media platforms are developing similar tools, and any American buyer buys a market share and a user base, not a transformative technology, he said in written comments.
For Beijing, that makes Tiktok a consumable concession, said Gueorguiev. Chinese officials have let the problem vanish for years, holding him in reserve as a problem that they could one day solve to defuse Washington's pressure.
The real competition, he said, has access to advanced technologies in areas such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.
This is the front line of technological competition, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/asia/trump-xi-call-tiktok-deal-china-trade-tariffs-rcna231560
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mosquito-borne eastern horse encephalitis confirmed by Beaufort Co.
- Donald Trumps pulling a federal prosecutor crosses the redest of the lines
- PM Modi Pitches for “Swadeshi” products, says that TPS reforms accelerate the history of India growth
- Trump says he fired an American lawyer investigating Ny Ag Letitia James
- Veldhockey beats Drexel, 4-2, in home opener at Ellen Vagelos Field
- The danger of the Bangladesh earthquake Small threats indicate a major threat in the earthquake: Is Bangladesh ready? | Are Bangladesh ready for a large earthquake?
- Fox Corp. in talks to join Tiktok Investor Group
- Tight safety like us, right, gets together for Charlie Kirk Memorial
- The judge threatens Zel to move: Erdogan's opponents are massively read by his party
- Farage promises to refrain from indefinite leave to stay and prohibit the advantages of migrants access
- WWE WrestlePalooza 2025: UK start time, live stream, confirmed game card and result tonight
- Federer & Steph Curry becomes a member of Alcaraz, Fritz for unforgettable mint gorge | ATP Tour