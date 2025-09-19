Diplomacy with high issues: Greece and Türkiye at the UN

Prime Minister Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should meet in New York on Tuesday, September 23, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. This high -level meeting follows weeks of diplomatic efforts to defuse recent tensions.

The meeting comes after a friction period, highlighted by a Turkish Navtex (a maritime warning) announcing research by the ship Piri Reis in the Aegean Sea. Although the expectations of a major breakthrough are low, talks could help maintain a period of “quieter waters” in bilateral relations. Potential discussion points include the electrical interconnection project between Greece and Cyprus.

Developments in the eastern Mediterranean and Greece-Türkiye relations

Despite the current diplomacy, the two parties remain suspicious. Athens is particularly cautious, because the presence of the Piri Reis at Izmir Bay suggests that its potential deployment for surveys in the Aegean Sea could derail the meeting of managers.

The situation is still complicated by recent developments that have favored Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, such as the interest of the American energy company Chevron in offshore blocks south of Crete, which would have irritated Turkey.

Beyond the summit of leaders, other contacts are expected, including a possible meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries. The tense atmosphere was also marked by increased military activity. Greece recently organized an unexpected “Delta force” exercise to demonstrate its preparation, while Turkey has carried out four distinct exercises in Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, one with Egypt.

The Cyprus problem will also be solved in New York. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres plans to meet Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders to explore the possibility of new talks, even if the prospects for progress are thin, given the next elections in the north of Cyprus. Meanwhile, Erdogan should concentrate his United Nations address on the conviction of Israel.

