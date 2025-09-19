Politics
Diplomacy with high issues: Greece and Türkiye at the UN
Prime Minister Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should meet in New York on Tuesday, September 23, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. This high -level meeting follows weeks of diplomatic efforts to defuse recent tensions.
The meeting comes after a friction period, highlighted by a Turkish Navtex (a maritime warning) announcing research by the ship Piri Reis in the Aegean Sea. Although the expectations of a major breakthrough are low, talks could help maintain a period of “quieter waters” in bilateral relations. Potential discussion points include the electrical interconnection project between Greece and Cyprus.
Developments in the eastern Mediterranean and Greece-Türkiye relations
Despite the current diplomacy, the two parties remain suspicious. Athens is particularly cautious, because the presence of the Piri Reis at Izmir Bay suggests that its potential deployment for surveys in the Aegean Sea could derail the meeting of managers.
The situation is still complicated by recent developments that have favored Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, such as the interest of the American energy company Chevron in offshore blocks south of Crete, which would have irritated Turkey.
Beyond the summit of leaders, other contacts are expected, including a possible meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries. The tense atmosphere was also marked by increased military activity. Greece recently organized an unexpected “Delta force” exercise to demonstrate its preparation, while Turkey has carried out four distinct exercises in Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, one with Egypt.
The Cyprus problem will also be solved in New York. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres plans to meet Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders to explore the possibility of new talks, even if the prospects for progress are thin, given the next elections in the north of Cyprus. Meanwhile, Erdogan should concentrate his United Nations address on the conviction of Israel.
Related: Greece-Turkey: Mitsotakis establishes the conditions of reference to the international tribunal
|
Sources
2/ https://greekreporter.com/2025/09/19/high-stakes-diplomacy-greece-turkey-un/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jimmy Kimmel: Only Donald Trump would try to prove that he was not threatening ABC by threatening ABC | TV Rounat at the end of the evening
- Should I worry about the current Covid-19 deformation? -The British Health Security Bureau
- Minot State Mens Hockey is touching the ice this weekend – Free access
- Gaza 'no genocide', said the US Ambassador for Israel
- For Trump, employment and crime data is bogus, unless it supports its opinions
- Trump salutes Erdogan as a highly respected leader in the White House discussions, hires closer ties
- Rupiah could reach 17,000 on Russian Trumps Warning, Concultation of amnesse tax
- Sju Tennis competes at Ita Regional this weekend
- Republican Talk Show Host Sheryl Underwood Praise Jimmy Kimmel
- A series of strong earthquakes, park, Vinismaoula, Colombia
- Even after the Brexit disaster, the British cannot shake their love for frage
- The American envoy Witkoff confident of the Gaza breakthrough in the coming days while the peace plan floated