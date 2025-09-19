US TV welcomes Kimmel and Lampoon Donald Trump in freedom of expression





The television hosts at the end of the American evening joined behind the colleague actor Jimmy Kimmel after being suspended by ABC in the comments he made on the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Stephen Colbert began his show by saying “We are all Jimmy Kimmel”, and said that the star's dismissal was an “blatant assault against freedom of expression”.

Seth Meyers said that it was “a privilege and an honor to call Jimmy Kimmel my friend”, while Jon Stewart and Jimmy Fallon approached the problem of freedom of expression by making satirical sketches in which they were apparently forced to rent Donald Trump.

Their emissions occurred shortly after the American president said that the main networks were extremely negative about him and that their licenses could “delete”.

Getty images

Pruits supporting Jimmy Kimmel were left outside his studio in Los Angeles

The row began after Kimmel said in his monologue on Monday that the “Gang Maga” desperately tried to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as something other than one of them “and trying to” score political points “.

He also complicated Trump's reaction to the death of the conservative political activist “how a four -year -old child cries a goldfish”.

Meyers, the host at the end of NBC, began his program Thursday saying that Trump's administration “continued a repression of freedom of expression”, before adding sarcastically: “And completely unrelated, I just want to say before I started here that I always admired and respected Mr. Trump.”

Getty images

Seth Meyers has organized the end of NBC night since 2014

To have laughter, Meyers continued: “I always believed that he was a visionary, an innovator, a big president and an even better golfer.”

The host then played a succession of Trump clips declaring that he had prohibited government censorship and brought freedom of expression to America.

After playing other clips on Kimmel's situation, Meyers said: “It is a privilege and an honor to call Jimmy Kimmel my friend, in the same way that it is a privilege and an honor to make this show every evening.

“I wake up every day and I count my blessings to live in a country that at least claims to value freedom of expression.

“And we will continue to do our show as we have always done – with enthusiasm and integrity …” which was followed by a noise of PET, recalling a previous joke on a horse defecation in front of Trump during his state visit to the United Kingdom.

Returning to his point, Meyers continued: “It's a pivot … It's a great moment in our democracy and we must all defend freedom of expression.

“There is a reason why freedom of expression is in the very first amendment. It is above all the others.”

Watch: Ros Atkins on what Jimmy Kimmel is removed from the air means for freedom of expression in the United States

On CBS, the presenter of deceased Colbert said: “In Jimmy, I say that I am with you and your staff 100%.”

He said Kimmel's suspension was a “blatant censorship” and “the most daring and daring action of a long campaign against media criticism”.

Colbert had his own program canceled, which, according to CBS, was “purely a financial decision”, but that some observers have linked to an imminent federal decision on a merger involving the parent company of CBS, Paramount.

Kimmel's move intervened after Nexstar Media, one of the largest television post owners in America, said that he would not broadcast Kimmel's program “in the predictable future” because his remarks had been “offensive and insensitive”. Nexstar is currently waiting for federal approval for a separate buyout agreement.

“So, a company apparently capitulates the president's whims in order to guarantee that their merger takes place – has this already happened before?” Colbert joked.

“Everything concerns relations with companies.”

Getty images

Stephen Colbert won the Emmy Award for the series of exceptional discussions last weekend

After his state visit, Trump told journalists programs and late evening networks: “Everything they do is hit Trump … They are under license. They are not allowed to do so.”

Colbert replied: “Yes, they have been! From the start … These programs have always talked about the current president, and it's you.”

He added: “So, no matter what they claim, this is not entirely what Jimmy said on Monday, it was part of a plan. How can I know two months ago, when the president was tastefully celebrated my cancellation, he published” Jimmy Kimmel is to follow “.”

Getty images

A voiceover cut during the opening monologue of Jimmy Fallon to make it appear to rent Trump

On NBC is The Tonight Show, Fallon told viewers: “I don't know what's going on and nobody does it. But I know Jimmy Kimmel and he is a decent, funny and loving guy and I hope he will come back.”

He continued: “Many people fear not to continue to say what we mean or that we will be censored. But I will cover the president's trip to the United Kingdom as I would normally.

“Let's go. Well, the guys, President Trump has just finished his three-day trip to the United Kingdom and he …”

A voiceover then cut for Dub Kimmel with the words: “… was incredibly beautiful.”

“ Trump perfectly dyed ''

On Comedy Central, Stewart adopted a similar satirical approach, becoming a Fawning and patriotically obedient “host of a” brand new daily show approved by the government “.

He reluctantly lavished the praise of the “perfectly dyed Trump”, known for his “charm, elegance and an undeniable sexual charisma”.

Stewart later asked the seven correspondents of the show if the “opponents and criticisms” were right. “Does Donald Trump suffocate freedom of expression?”

“Of course not Jon,” they replied in unison in robotic voices. “Americans are free to express any opinion that we want. To suggest the opposite is laughable. Ha ha ha.”

Meanwhile, the former longtime late evening host David Letterman spoke of Kimmel's suspension on Thursday at Atlantic Festival in New York.

“I feel bad about it, because we all see where is going on, isn't it?” He said. “It's managed the media. It's not good. It's silly. It's ridiculous.”

Limits to freedom of expression

Getty images

Greg Gutfeld is the Fox News late evening host

But all the end of the evening hosts did not agree.

Greg Gutfeld of Fox News said: “People come to me and go:” If you are an actor and you are on television, you should be upset by that “. I'm not really.”

Gutfeld's panel of guests criticized Kimmel's comments and argued that there were limits to freedom of expression on network television.

The host also said that people who now defend Kimmel had already tried to silence the points of sale and right -wing commentators. “The only way to stop is if they know it can happen to them,” said Gutfeld. “But is it really just a thought? I don't know.”

Elsewhere, the former presenter of CNN, Piers Morgan, said that Kimmel had caused “understandable indignation everywhere in America”, adding: “Why is it announced as a kind of martyr of freedom of expression?”

