TRUMP-XI Call, drop in FED rates, economic data

Friday, European actions exceeded early trade, because trade and the economy remained at the center.
The pan -European Stoxx 600 was 0.3% higher at 9:43 a.m. in London (4 h 43 HE), most sectors in positive territory.
President Donald Trump, who made a state visit to the United Kingdom this week, is expect Friday, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a call. This comes after us and Chinese negotiators have entered into a executive agreement on US Tiktok in talks in Madrid, Spain this week.
Regional actions finished the session on Thursday, placing the Stoxx 600 index on the course to end the unchanged week.
By looking at individual European actions, actions to Maersk A Belwether for world trade lost 4.6%, while the logistics company KUEHNE + NAGEL was 7% lower.
The movements were before Trump's call with XI, which should take place one day after Canada and Mexico juror to deepen bilateral commercial links. The two countries are struggling with the punitive prices of the White House on their goods.
Meanwhile, hopes for reducing the United Kingdom's prices on its steel and aluminum rates were destroyed when no conversation on a breakthrough came out of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's meeting with Trump on Thursday.
It was also reported On Thursday, the United States Supreme Court had planned a November 5 hearing to hear the Trump administration's arguments on the reasons why its tariff diet should be authorized to remain in place. Last month, a federal court of appeal judged that most of the president's rates were illegal.
At the other end of the index, the manufacturer of German car parts Continental increased by 32.4% higher in Friday morning trade.
Continental action course
Thursday, the recent automotive division of the company began to negotiate in Frankfurt as AuovioWith the actions of the new company extending the gains on Friday with a jump of 5%.
“We have a very disruptive environment, so we must see how to react very quickly to the various requests on the market, and that is why it is much better to have concentrated companies with their respective challenges,” said Philipp von Hirschheydt, CEO of Aumovio on Thursday.
Despite this decision, Deutsche Bank reduced its target price for continental by 21% on Friday morning.
“Taking into account spin-off, modest forecast revisions and higher peers for Contitech, we revise our target price at 63 euros [$74]”Christoph Laskawi of Deutsche Bank said in a note.” Thanks to a strong first day of Restco negotiation, there are only 10% left at our target price and we therefore confirm our maintenance rating. “”
Friday, Trader will be examined the data of German PPIs, a printing of retail in the United Kingdom and an update of the confidence of French companies.
In the United Kingdom, Friday data showed that government loan Has auglete in recent monthsThe public sector increasing by 11.4 billion ($ 15.4 billion) more than expected between April and August. He marked the second loan from the highest public sector for this period since the start of the files in 1993, with only 2020 the height of the Pandemic of COVID-19 by marking a borrowing bill from April to August.
British government's borrowing costs increased following the data press release, the longer term yield 20 And 30 years Locks adding 4 and 5 base points respectively.
Most of the day overnight, the shares were mostly higher, the investors reacting to the Bank of Japan bringing no change in interest rates. In Wall Street, the term contracts on American actions were stable after the major averages reached new heights of all time on Thursday.
