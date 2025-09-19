Trained in the Jokowi era, transforming into the prabowo era





Jakarta, Kompas.com – The Presidential Communication Office or PCO has now transformed and changed its name into an Indonesian government communication agency (BAKOM). The change of name of the body formed at the time of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was made when the Indonesian president Prabowo suffered reshuffle The third volume at the Palais d'etat, Jakarta, Friday (19/09/2025). During the reshuffle of the cabinet, Prabowo rejected the chief of PCO Hasan Nasbi and inaugurated the Vice Minister (Wamen) of Communication and Digital (Komdigi) Angga Raka Prabowo became the chief of the Ball of the Indonesian government. Read also: Prabowo inaugurates the head of the government communication agency, PCO is dissolved? The dismissal of Hasan and the inauguration of Angga are based on the presidential decree (Keppres) number 96 / p of 2025 concerning the dismissal and the appointment of the ministers and the deputy ministers of 2024-2029. As head of the agency, Angga is responsible for coordinating the delivery of complete information concerning the institutional ministries / policies. He explained that the government communication agency was not a new organization, but a form of transformation from the presidential communication office which was previously led by Hasan Nasbi. Read also: Hasan Nasbi says goodbye to pco, apologize a lot “We are asked to strengthen, coordination, coordination function, execution function, communication in the government between K / L and this is also online with my position in Wamenkomdigi. After the inauguration, the name of PCO's social media went to the Indonesian government's communications agency. The PCO itself was formed at the end of the Jokowi government era on the basis of the presidential regulations (Perpres) number 82 of 2024 signed by Jokowi on August 15, 2024. Read also: Replace the PCO leaders of Hasan Nasbi is the duty of Angga Raka to the government communication agency In Perpres 82/2024, it is indicated that the training of the presidential communication office is carried out in consideration to carry out the effectiveness of the implementation of the strategic communication and the information of the president in a synergically and integrated manner. Then, the President's communications office has the task of providing support for the President to conduct communication and information on the strategic policy and priority programs of the President. “The Bureau of Presidential Communication is a non -structural institution formed by the President to carry out communication and information on strategic policy and priority programs of the President,” said article 1 paragraph 1 of compressions 82/2024. Read also: in double 3 positions, Angga Raka Prabowo opens the voice and gives the explanation Recall the internal coordination of the government The change of PCO and the appointment of Angga Raka to become the head of the Indonesian government ball were considered a good appropriate step. In addition, Angga is also known as a person close to President Prabowo. “The modifications made to Angga, in my opinion, are appropriate because Angga is the circle of the president so that he can obtain direct information,” said political communication observer Hendri Satrio when he is contacted Kompas.comFriday (19/09/2025).

