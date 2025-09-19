The Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha condemns Israeli aggression, but is silent in action

By Roya for Bagher

The Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha concluded with lukewarm convictions and expressions of solidarity with Qatar following Israeli regimes attacking the Arab country which mediates the cease-fire agreement between the regime and the Hamas resistance movement.

The Qatars Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani condemned the attack as loose and perfidious, asking how he could accommodate negotiation delegations from the Israeli regime while they were carrying out air raids against his country.

The secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, stressed that silence in response to a crime is, in itself, a crime. The president of Turkiyes, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, described the regime of Tel Aviv as embodying a terrorist state of mind.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for the separation of relations with the Zionist entity. Other Arab-Islamic leaders who attended the summit made similar comments, verbally condemning the Zionist aggression.

However, under these expressions of indignation is an uncomfortable truth: the Arab-Muslim states are ineffective to transform their rhetoric into a tangible and concrete action.

The final press release contained no binding security commitment, no collective economic measure and certainly no unified military response against the aggressor. Instead, the previous positions were reiterated and the leaders called for a more diplomatic commitment through terminals of international institutions that have proven to be ineffective to interrupt Israeli crimes.

The Israeli strike on Doha on September 9, which targeted the offices of the Hamas negotiation team, was a serious and dangerous escalation of the same entity that has wreaked havoc in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 and also launched acts of aggression not caused against Lebanon, Yemen, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It was an attack on the same country that hosted Israeli officials to try to conclude a ceasefire agreement in Gazaone which would end the genocide of the Palestinians and would see the release of remaining Israeli captives.

Many have repeatedly argued that Israel and the United States do not really want to ceasefire, and the Qatari soil strike was another addition to increasing evidence. The attack was also the first time that Israel has tested the practical limits of Arab and Islamic collective security arrangements.

What makes the strike particularly important is not only its brazena, but that it constitutes a blatant validation of the warnings of the resistance chiefs, including the Yemens Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who regularly warned the Arab states that they would also undergo an assault by Israel unless they act.

Needless to say, these warnings came out of the Zionist entity herself, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders of the Israeli regime boasting of their Greater Israel project.

The attack on the Qatari capital has proven that no American ally, even with a significant Western military presence, is safe from the attack alone should have proof for the wise men. Although the strike should have served as a awakening to the Arab and Muslim states, the real question is, even if they woke up, what would they do?

After the attack, the world anticipated a decisive response from Qatar, similar to what it had seen from the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, this did not happen, and global public opinion was that of a meticulous examination against Qatar and greater respect for Iran.

As for the summit organized by Doha, it produced only an Arab fanfaron of Arab leaders. What could he have produced else? After all, it was a gathering of senior leaders. Appropriate military reprisals long expected can only be provided for when a unified security framework is established by the Arab states.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani closest to this gap when he referred to the need for greater security coordination. The president of Irans, Masoud Pezeshkian, also called for a unified Muslim front against the enemy principle deeply integrated into the strategic vision of Irans.

However, even before the summit took place, it was the secretary of Irans to the Supreme National Security Council who suggested that a joint operations room should be organized by Muslim countries rather than a proposal that has collected broad public support.

Ali Larijani wrote in an Arab article on X that a summit without practical results is the same as the publication of a new order for Israeli aggression. He urged the OIC member states to take concrete measures to stop the madness of the Israeli regime.

Larijani did not have the abolition of his words when he also stressed that the Islamic countries in question have done nothing concrete for the oppressed Palestinians and urged them to at least act in order to avoid their own humiliation and annihilation.

This vision of Islamic unity is the cornerstone of Iranian foreign policy since the Islamic revolution led by Imam Khomeini in 1979. It is not only a symbolic ideal, but a practical necessity of security as the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It was his foresight that recognized the release of Palestine and Muslim unity as the only foundation of regional peace.

Iran and other members of the resistance axis have warned for decades that the expansionist ideology of Zionist regimes would inevitably threaten neighboring countries.

Islamic unit means uniting its forces to combat the manic genocidal entity which killed more than 65,000 Palestinians under the counter attacked six countries in the region.

Perhaps the least that is expected from the Arab and Muslim countries is to break it complete with the links with the step of the Zionist entity which is much easier to take than military action. The persistence of trade relations, for example, reveals to what extent economic dependence is unfortunately deep.

Islamic nations have an important economic lever effect on Israel and its allies thanks to their financial market control, energy resources and commercial networks. However, this lever effect is not used even in the face of direct assault on member countries.

The inaction of the Arab states is today a striking contrast with the oil embargo of 1973, when they were ready to arm their economic resources in response to the Israeli aggression.

However, today's response is limited to declarations and symbolism. The absence of political will to face the Zionist regime is the result of a desire for power, which has led to as deep integration in American architecture as action against American interests and by extension, effectively prohibited Israeli interests.

They insist on turning to the United States in the hope that he can retain Israel, deliberately ignoring the fact that the genocide in Gaza is essentially an American-Israeli project to undermine regional peace and stability.

Roya for Bagher is a writer based in Tehran.

