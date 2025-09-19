



World leaders faced a global concern at the United Nations annual meeting on regional conflicts as heads of state and government of various regions addressed the assembly on the fourth day.

In today's world, few conflicts remain local. Theres Indias is fighting against the Kashmir region with a bitter Pakistan rival, Haitis interior disorders spreading in a crisis of migrants on the American-mexic border and questions on the role of Ethiopian governments in the deaths of famines reported in the Tray region.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who spent part of the week meeting US officials to strengthen ties in Indo-Pacific, was measured in his push against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans scathing a rhetoric that landed a few hours earlier.

Modi called on the international community to help women, children and minorities from Afghanistan and said it was imperative that the country was not used as a basis to distribute terror.

We must also be alert and ensure that no country is trying to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and to use it as a tool for its own selfish interests, he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan, stuck between Afghanistan and India.

Future of the Afghan government

Friday, Khan had, once again, labeled the fascist of the Hindu nationalist government of Modis and deteriorated the repression of the India against the cashmere, the contested region divided between each country but claimed by both.

Khan also told the General Assembly that the Taliban had promised to respect human rights and build an inclusive government since their adoption last month, despite the global disappointment in a goalkeeper.

“If the global community encourages them and encourages them to browse this conference, it will be a win-win situation for everyone,” he said.

“We must strengthen and stabilize the current government, for the people of Afghanistan.”

The Indian government has raised fears that chaos will have gone following the military withdrawal from the United States of Afghanistan will benefit Pakistan and will feed the long-standing insurrection in Cashmere, where activists already have a foot.

“ Migration will only end if inequality does “

In the midst of an outcry on the American treatment of Haitian asylum seekers, the besieged Prime Minister of the insulated country besieged said that inequalities and migration of conflicts stimulated, but he ceased to criticize Washington directly on the issue.

We do not wish to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the borders of its territory, or to return to the country of origin those who illegally enter a country, said Prime Minister Ariel Henry in a video speech in the United Nations General Assembly.

