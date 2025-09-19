Trump and Xi should finalize a Tiktok agreement for a long time









President Donald Trump and chief of Chinas Xi Jinping joined an appeal on Friday morning to finalize an agreement that would sell most of the American active workers Tiktoks to American investors. The agreement, if he was concluded, would conclude an effort of a year that started during Trumps' first term and has become a key factor in wider negotiations between the United States and China in recent months.

On Monday, the American secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Li Chenggang, Vice Minister of Commerce of Chinas, said that a Tiktok sales agreement had been concluded during the negotiations held in Madrid between the diplomats of the two countries. The proposal would allow Tiktok to remain operational in the United States. Former President Joe Biden has signed a bipartite bill adopted by the Congress which entered into force on January 19 prohibiting Tiktok unless it gives control of at least 80% of its assets to American operators. But Trump has prohibited the prohibition several times when his administration asked for a sale via an agreement with China.

None of the parties revealed the terms of the agreement, because it was not finalized. But familiar sources with the framework have declared that the proposal would involve investments in a number of venture capital companies based in the United States, investment capital funds and technological companies. Among the investors, who would hold the majority participation in the company, are Oracle, Andreessen Horowitz and Silver Lake, the sources said. Chinese investors would hold the remaining 20% ​​of the company.

The new consortium would be exploited by a majority-American council, including a member appointed by the Trump administration. The Wall Street Journal first pointed out On the details of the frame.

All the details of the Tiktok framework are pure speculation unless they are announced by this administration, a senior White House official told CNN. Tiktok and his parent company Bytedance did not respond to CNNS comments on the status of an agreement.

The agreement and the conversation are a precursor of a Trump-Xe meeting that the two parties searched for months, US officials announced on Monday after the framework of the framework plan. Without a Tiktok in place, a meeting between Trump and Xi would not be possible, US officials said. An agreement makes it more likely that the two leaders will sit when Trump goes to Asia at the end of October, according to these officials.

China, until that time, hesitated to allow Bytedance to give up its American stake. But while trade tensions between companies have reached a inflection point in the spring and continued throughout the summer, as evidenced by the announcement on Monday that Nvidia had violated its antitrust laws The Chinese authorities apparently decided that it should play ball.

Most of the agreement organizing a group of investors led by the Americans to buy US active Tiktoks had been completed by April, Bessent said on Monday. But then, the massive rates of the Liberation Day entered into force, effectively putting an embargo on all Chinese products, and Tiktok talks are hampered. After the prices have been lower and the talks between the United States and China have resumed, Bessent said that Trump and Xi had expressed their interest in re-engaging Tiktok's discussions. But key details were to be calculated, in particular by responding to the national security problems of the United States and the will of Chinas to approve the agreement.

Tiktok briefly became dark in the United States on January 18, the day before the entry into force of the Act on Applications Controlled by Foreign Opponers. But on January 19, one day before Trump took office for his second term, he said that he would sign an executive action at the start of his mandate which would guarantee that American companies would not be punished for welcoming Tiktok in their application stores or servers.

The law gives the president a large discretionary power on how to enforce the ban, and Trump has postponed the date of execution four times more recently until mid-December. But the criticisms said that Trumps' extensions had thwarted the will of the Congress.

Trump towards the end of his first mandate had recommended to prohibit Tiktok a policy which he never adopted but that Biden finally supported and signed. But the opinion Trumps finally changed after having considered the application on social networks as contributing to its electoral victory in 2024.

Tiktok has around 170 million American users, many of whom were a contingent who offered much more support to the Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 elections than this population segment in recent years. Trump repeatedly said that an agreement was close, but no breakthrough has emerged until Monday.

CNNS Betsy Klein, Alayna Treene and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.