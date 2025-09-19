Gibran did not attend the reshuffle of the cabinet, Jokowi gave a defense

Merahputih.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), responded to the absence of the Indonesian vice-president, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who did not attend the inauguration of the reshuffle of the Red and White Cabinet.

The former Governor of Dki Jakarta stressed that Gibran was not present due to a visit to Papua Nouvelle-Guinée.

“The new vice-president visited the Newini Papua (without attending the reshuffle of the Red and White Cabinet by Prabowo Subaianto),” Jokowi told Solo on Friday (19/9).

When asked if the reshuffle of the red and white cabinet involved the vice-president to request consideration, Jokowi also stressed that the reshuffle was the prerogative of the president.

“The name of the reshuffle is the full authority of the President (Prabowo) The prerogative rights of the president according to our constitution,” he concluded

Reported earlier, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo suffered, again proceeded to a reshuffle and inaugurated 11 representatives of the government made up of ministers, assistant ministers, agency leaders, heads of assistant presidential agency of the Palace Merdeka in Jakarta, Wednesday 9/17).

The reshuffle of the red and white cabinet must provide two ministerial posts which were previously empty, namely the Minister of Coordination of Policy and Security and the Minister of Young and Sports. Menkopolkam was detained by Djamari Chaniago and Menpora run by Erick Thohir. (Ismail / Central Java))