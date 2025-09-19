Former Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan alleys Asim Munnir inflicting “mental torture”, married





Lahore: the former imprisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Pakistani army chief Gen Asim Munnir inflicted a “mental torture” on him and his wife in prison to decompose them and submit to him.

The former 72 -year -old cricket player who has become a politician has been in prison for more than two years in several cases. He is currently housed in Adiala prison, Rawalpindi.

His wife Bushra Bibi also joined him in the prison after the duo was sentenced to Trust al-Qadir affairs earlier this year.

“The mental torture that inflicted me and (my wife) Bushra Begum in prison is made by Asim Munnir, and the only goal is to bring us down and submit to us,” said Khan in an article on X.

“My message for Asim Munnir is that … As long as we are alive, we will not bow before the cruelty of Yazid or the tyranny of the pharaoh,” he said, referring to the ancient leaders who were known for their cruelty and their tyranny.

“General Munnir uses the army to create an atmosphere of anarchy and fascism in our country. Asim Munnir has left no stone not returned to the extension of his illegitimate rule for 10 years,” said Khan.

Khan also declared that since Gen Asim has been having an office as a chief of the army, he tried to attach himself to relations with Afghanistan. “By taking office, he first published threats to Afghanistan, then expelled Afghan nationals who had lived here for three generations, followed by drone strikes there, doing everything possible to provoke them in the fight against Pakistan, creating a climate of terrorism.”

“He (Mining) does this to represent himself as a” mujahid “(warrior) to lobbies in the West who oppose the current Afghan government, in order to convince them that he is the one who can fight war against terrorism,” he castigated.

“Due to this oppression, the economy of Pakistan is experiencing historically slow growth and foreign investments are practically zero,” he said and never added in the history of Pakistan that the investment was not as low as this time.

“In three years, national debt has doubled. Each Pakistanis is now trapped in a debt quagmire. He also called on his party workers to focus their attention on the Peshawar rally to be held on September 27.

