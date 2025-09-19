How, after many postpones, we arrived at the Mitstakiserdogan meeting in New York

For their most difficult meeting since December 2023, when Athens Declaration was signed, the leaders of Greece And Türkiye,, Kyriakos Mitsotakis And Recep Tayyip ErdoganPrepare for next Tuesday on the 80th touch United Nations General Assembly.

After a period when, although the problems have not been resolved, a relatively soft climate has been restored, maintaining the calm waters of the Aegeant atmosphere has accelerated again in recent months, because the differences have gone again, this time on the ground.

Their meeting is scheduled for Tuesday noon, New York Time, an extremely congested day, as US President Donald Trump will be expressed at the opening of the General Assembly and will later welcome the traditional reception of the Transatlantic Alliance. Coordination was already a problem, because the Turkish president will be in New York from September 21 to 24, while Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be there from September 23 to 26, when he should also contact the General Assembly. The fact that the meeting was finally organized in these circumstances shows, of course, that perhaps for various reasons, the leaders wanted it to take place.

The positions of Greece and Turkey

THE Greek Side insists that it is useful to speak and keep the communication channels open, even if the disagreements are obvious. In any case, Athens and Ankara want to send the message that the rapprochement process is alive, which helps maintain calm waters but also serves the efforts of turkey to approach both Ue and the WE

The meeting takes place in an extremely heavy international environment, while the war in Ukraine and the war in Gaza have left a deep impact.

During this general assembly, Erdogan wants to settle not only as the leader expressing the Muslim world, but also as the voice of global public opinion which are not afraid to openly support the Palestinians and to emerge as the most ferocious Israeli critics. At the same time, he does not hide his ambition to transform Turkey, although it is a NATO Member, in a regional power capable of riding both West and East.

With this spirit of arrogance, the Turkish president also approaches Greek relationsalthough he recognizes that the two links with Greece and Cyprus The problem affects these ambitions.

In Greek affairs, the situation has worsened, because the reconciliation process has not produced results to resolve the dispute on the delimitation of the Eez / Continental Shelf or other problems occurring in the field.

Athens, however, as the Prime Minister himself pointed out several times recently, without illusions, proceeds to an unprecedented armament program for our country, in order to strengthen its dissuasive capacities something that simultaneously improves its negotiation power.

The differences

The confrontation between the two countries on maritime spatial planning maps and marine parks revealed the complete framework of disputes in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. He confirmed that turkeys are approaching for delimitation, which leaves no room for optimism on even minor progress in this area. And although this confrontation remains in terms of cards and declarations, the same cannot be said about the case of the survey for the Crecyprus electricity interconnection cable (GSI).

This affair, having already developed in the field, represents an injury open in Greek-turning relations, because it is not only a cable but directly concerns the capacity and determination of Greece to exercise its legal sovereign rights not in a disputed area, but in its Delimity.

Greece’s decision to occur to concede the blocks south of Crete with the vehicle of the American company Chevrons Entrythus contesting the Libyan side of the Memorandums of Turkeylibya brought the two countries to an underground competition. Athens has so far convinced Benghazi not to ratify the memorandum and Tripoli to participate in talks on the delimitation of the EEZ, while Mr. Erdogan, even publicly this week, mainly called General Haftar To ratify the memorandum. Turkish diplomacy now concentrates its weight in this direction.

The new thorn of the safe program

In recent weeks, another serious thorn has been added to bilateral relations, perhaps the most irritating to Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Athens Explicit Commitment, expressed personally by the Prime Minister, which Greece will not allow 150 billion Safe program For EuropeRearned a country that threatens EU member states with war. In addition, he declared that he will raise the question of the lifting of war case With the Turkish president.

Turkey and Erdogan, which boast of the achievements of the Turkish defense industry, have also invested politically in the entry of turkeys into this program, essentially seeking to impose a special relationship with Europe, where Turkey would benefit from rights and advantages without obligations. It is obvious that the veto of Athens and Nicosias will considerably catch the relations.

This happens at a time when Turkey has launched a campaign against the measures that Cyprus takes for its defense (with Israeli Missiles Barak), while the media and pro-government analysts fueled the climate, affirming that Israel and its allies orchestrate the entertainment of the turkeys.

Athens also noted that Ankara had chosen timing, just before the scheduled meeting of the two leaders, to issue a Navtex For Piri Reis Scientific surveys, contesting the Greek area of ​​competence to issue Navtex and indirectly the potential continental plateau. The Piri Reis was still moored in the port of Izmir, but the Navtex remains valid until September 25

And of course, an extremely difficult moment will come when the discussion turns to Gaza, because Greece has maintained a Stancereaflue balance in its positions at the General Assembly and the United Nations Security Council, while Erdogan is uncontrollable when it is unleashed against Israel, considering those who do not follow its lineage as accomplices in genocide.

The Greek Prime Ministers who meet the Turkish president will be difficult, recalling older times, testing the resilience of relations so that such a meeting can be a place where truths are said without leading ruptures and tensions.