Imran Khan accuses the head of torture of the Pak army prison





Lahore, on September 19 (PTI), former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Imran Khan, accused the Pakistani army leader Gen Asim is having to inflict mental torture on him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in prison to force their submission.

Khan, the former 72 -year -old cricket player who has become a politician, has been imprisoned for more than two years in several cases and is currently detained in Adiala, Rawalpindi.

Earlier this year, Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced to Al-Qadir's confidence, driving Bushra Bibi to join him in prison.

The mental torture that inflicted me and [my wife] Bushra Begum in prison is orchestrated by Asim Munnir, for the sole purpose of breaking down and submitting, Khan expressed in a post on X.

Khan compared their situation to the abolition of the tyranny of historical personalities known for their cruelty.

He also said that General Munnir creates an atmosphere of anarchy and fascism in our country to extend his illegitimate rule for 10 years.

Khan accused the general of having attempted to embrace relations with Afghanistan, declaring, he had threatened Afghanistan, expelled Afghan nationals living here for generations, followed by drone strikes there, trying to cause conflict with Pakistan.

He said that these actions aimed at establishing as a mujahid (warrior) with Western lobbies opposed to the current Afghan government, in the hope of positioning itself as the key figure in the fight against terrorism.

The former Prime Minister said he was concerned about the economic situation, saying that the Pakistan economy is experiencing historically slow growth and that foreign investments are practically non -existent.

Khan warned, in three years, the national debt has doubled, trapping all the Pakistanis in a quagmire of debt. A government of the people is crucial to resolving the country's economic challenges.

He urged his party workers to focus on the next rally in Peshawar scheduled for September 27.

(Only the title of this report can have been reworked by Editorji; the rest of the content is generated automatically from a unionized flow.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.editorji.com/amp/world-news/imran-khan-claims-army-chief-torture-1758276950876 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos