Unloading of the red and white cabinet





Jakarta: President PRABOWO SUBIANTO, again revised the Red and White cabinet respecting four agency officials, as well as inaugurating 11 managers to occupy an empty position in government on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Four of them are ministers, a head of the presidential office and three subministers. Here is the list: Lieutenant-General (PUR) Djamari Chaniago was appointed Minister of Policy and Security

Erick Thohir was appointed Minister of Youth and Sports

AFRIENSYAH NOOR has been appointed vice-minister of the workforce

Rohmat Marzuki was appointed Deputy of Forestry

Farida Faricha was appointed Deputy Minister of Cooperatives

MUHAMMAD QODARI Manager of presidential staff

Angga Raka Prabowo has become the head of the Presidential Communication Office (PCO)

Komjen Pol has retired Ahmad Dofiri was appointed special advisor to the president in the field of security and public order and police reform

Nanik Sudayanti was appointed deputy chief of the National Nutrition Agency

Sonny Sanjaya was appointed assistant to the National Nutrition Agency

Sara Sadiqa was appointed head of LKPP Read also: Reshuffle of the firm Volume II and III in accordance with the requests of 17 + 8 Profile of a number of ministers Djamari Chaniago (Born April 8, 1949) is a figure in the Indonesian national army and Indonesian intelligence. His latest position before becoming the Minister for Coordination of Policy and Security was the general staff chief of the TNI by a rank of three floors inaugurated on March 8, 2000 to replace Suaidi Marasabessy. Previously, he was also commander of the army strategic reserves command (Pangkostrad). He graduated from the Military Academy in 1971 and came from Kostrad Green Infantry Unit. Djamari was president of the PT Semen Padang commissioner in 2015 to 2016. Erick Thohir (Born May 30, 1970) is an Indonesian, sports and generous sportsman, who is currently Minister of Youth and Sports in Indonesia. Previously, he was Minister of the 9th public Indonesian public enterprises of 2019, in addition to being a member of the International Olympic Committee of the same year until 2025. Previously, he became president of the Indonesian Olympic Committee between 2015 and 2019 and became president of the 2018 Asian Games implementation committee (Inasgoc). He also organized the national campaign team Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin in the 2019 Indonesian presidential election. Since February 16, 2023, he has been president of the PSSI. Erick has also been president of the Sharia Economic Community since January 23, 2021. AFRIENSYAH NOOR (Born April 20, 1972) is an Indonesian politician who was vice-minister of the workforce on September 17, 2025 in the Red and White Cabinet. AFRIENSYAH was a vice-minister in the era of President Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin. He was previously deputy chief of the Halal product warranty agency (October 22, 2024-17 September 2025). He was previously known as a executive of the Crescent Star Party who was secretary general during the period 2019-2024. Who is the Minister of Bumn? Meanwhile, the figure of the Minister of Bumn left by Erick Thohir is always a question. Rumors are that the Ministry of Public Enterprises will be abolished and will focus on and between the two. But it is always speculation and has not been justified by the palace. Well, who should replace Erick Thohir to be the Bumn Minister? To answer this question, at least there must first be a PLT. Although there are already three assistant ministers of Bumn, notably Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Dony Oskaria and Aminuddin Mar'uf. Source: Metro TV Editor

