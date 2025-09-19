“To break down”: Imran Khan accuses the Pakistani army chief of Mentally torturing him, wife | World News





Last update: September 19, 2025, 19:23 is

Khan, 72, has been in prison for more than two years as part of several legal affairs. He is currently detained in Adiala prison, Rawalpindi

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi, his wife, speak to the media. (AP file photo)

Former Imran Khan Prime Minister accused the Pakistani army chief Asim is having to inflict mental torture “to him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in prison to break their will and force them to submit.

Khan, 72, has been in prison for more than two years as part of several legal affairs. He is currently detained in Adiala prison, Rawalpindi. His wife Bushra Bibi was also sent to the same prison after the couple was sentenced to Trust al-Qadir affairs earlier this year.

In an article shared on the social media platform X, Khan said that the mental torture that inflicted me and (my wife) Bushra Begum in prison is made by Asim Munnir, and the only goal is to make us fall and submit to us. “”

Khan compared the presumed treatment to the cruelty of historical tyrants, claiming that, as long as we are alive, we will not incorporate ourselves before the cruelty of the Yazid or the tyranny of the pharaoh. “”

He also accused the army leader of creating a climate of fear and anarchy. Gen Munir uses the army to create an atmosphere of anarchy and fascism in our country. Asim Munnir has left no stone not returned to the extension of his illegitimate rule for 10 years, “said Khan.

Khan also alleged that General Munirs' actions had aggravated Pakistan links with Afghanistan. He said that the army chief had published threats, expelled from Afghan refugees and even launched drone strikes to provoke a conflict.

According to Khan, these movements aimed to gain the favor of the Western powers by presenting themselves as a mujahid “which could fight terrorism.

Khan blamed the worsening of the economy to what he called the oppression of the state. “He said that Pakistan saw record investments and increasing debt. In three years, national debt has doubled. Each Pakistani is now trapped in a quagmire of debts. Until a government of the people is established, it will not be possible to resolve the country's economic challenges,” he added.

He concluded by urging his party workers to mobilize for a rally in Peshawar on September 27, the crucial appeal for the future of the country.

(With PTI entries)

Press office

The News Desk is a team of passionate publishers and writers who break and analyze the most important events that take place in India and abroad.

The News Desk is a team of passionate publishers and writers who break and analyze the most important events that take place in India and abroad. Live updates to exclusive reports to in -depth explanators, the office of … Read more

Posted for the first time:

September 19, 2025, 19:23 is

