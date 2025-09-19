



JAKARTA (Antara)-Indonesia undertakes to extend and strengthen cooperation in the fields of critical minerals, sustainable development, education, defense and public relations with the United States (United States). This was transmitted by the Indonesian ambassador to the US Dwisuryo Indroyono Suesilo in a press release from the Indonesian Embassy in Washington on Friday, September 19. “I am ready to work closely with our partners in the United States to further strengthen cooperation in Indonesia-United States in various fields, in the pursuit of peace, prosperity and shared progress,” he said. Indroyono arrived in Washington to fill the position of the Indonesian ambassador to the United States which has been vacant for about two years. He is expected to bring new impetus to strengthen the United States’s full strategic partnership, which was declared by President Joko Widodo and President Joe Biden in 2023, according to a press release. The transfer of functions and responsibilities has been carried out by AD BUSINESS IN INTERIM (KUAI) NIDYA KARTIKASARI in Indroyono. Indroyono was inaugurated as an extraordinary and plenipotentiary Indonesian ambassador to the United States by President Prabowo suffered on August 25. In addition to being a diplomat, Indroyono is a seasoned decision -maker, a diplomat and a scientist with decades of experience in maritime affairs, peaches and sustainable development. He was previously Minister of Indonesian Coordination of Maritime Affairs, secretary at the Ministry of Coordination of People's Welfare and Head of the Marine and Fisheries Research Agency. Internationally, he was director of peaches and aquaculture to the organization of food and agriculture (FAO) of the United Nations. Previously, in an interview with Antara, Indroyono said that it would continue to strengthen the protection of Indonesian citizens in the United States, one of which by raising awareness concerning American immigration, given the increasingly strict American immigration policies in the Donald Trump administration. Related news: Indonesia is targeting $ 7 billion to export Saudi food Related news: Indonesia, US launches IP Workshop to stimulate creative exports Related news: Indonesia to import 1.4 million KL of oil from us to facilitate fuel shortage Translator: Cindy Frishanti Octavia

Publisher: Azis to be established

Copyright © between 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/380981/new-ri-ambassador-to-us-aims-to-boost-ties-safeguard-citizens The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos