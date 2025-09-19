The Trilateral meeting of Türkiye-Ukraine held at the Turkish work office Presidencies Dolmabahce under the presidency of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, Türkiye, May 16, 2025. (AA Photo)

TRkiye does not currently provide a summit in the leaders on Ukraine, the presidential administration said on Thursday, despite the previous initiatives by President Rece Tayyip Erdogan calling for a dialogue to advance the peace process, according to Ria.

Erdogan has repeatedly stressed that concrete results in the resolution of the conflict cannot be carried out without high -level negotiations. Ankara positioned himself as a mediator between Moscow and kyiv, citing his experience by facilitating the grain agreement and other humanitarian initiatives.

A diplomatic source from Trkiye said that Erdogan was planning to raise the subject of Ukrainian peace efforts during contacts on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, urging the organization of a summit of leaders.

Trkiyes role in the peace process

Since the start of the war, Erdogan has maintained the dialogue with Moscow and kyiv, positioning Trkiye as a mediator. The agreement with the successful grain corridor highlighted Ankaras' diplomatic capacity on the world scene.

On May 16, Trkiye organized direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbuls Dolmabahce Working Office The first meeting of this type since 2022. Chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, the 45 -minute hour session allowed both parties to present their positions. Fidan urged delegates to take advantage of the opportunity on the way to peace in the midst of assembly victims.

Although no leader is present, Istanbul's talks stressed the role of Trkiyes not only as a facilitator but also as a strategic actor in the recovery of the peace process.

The president of Russia Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, August 8, 2025. (AFP photo)

International context

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should go to Moscow if he was ready for a meeting. The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha listed Austria, the Vatican, Trkiye, Switzerland and three Gulf states as potential meeting places.

President Donald Trump reported preparations for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, potentially followed by a trilateral meeting including him. Russian officials said support for continuous direct negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that a meeting with Zelenskyy should have a real presidential program and should not be used only to give legitimacy to the Ukrainian chief.