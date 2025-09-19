Networks should lose FCC licenses to treat it unjustly





In the immediate wake of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! The controversy, President Donald Trump has now suggested that broadcasting networks should revoke their FCC licenses if they broadcast extremely negative coverage of – or comments on him.

Trump told journalists on the Air Force One: “I read somewhere that the networks were 97% against me, I receive 97% negative, and yet I won and easily”, according to the New York Times.

He added the return flight since his visit to the United Kingdom: “I think that perhaps their license should be removed.”

Trump also called the “An Arm of the Democratic Party” networks that are there to do so.

The president's latest remarks are an escalation of what many call an attack on freedom of expression. Although Trump has constantly reprimanded his adversaries and members of the Democratic Party, it seems that he does not want the same thing to do to him – at least not on television.

All of this came from the comedian Jimmy Kimmel made on his show on Monday evening on the alleged shooter who killed the right -wing activist Charlie Kirk. Kimmel made fun of Maga Republicans on what he saw as attempts to keep their own political affiliations from alleged insurance Kirk Tyler Robinson.

“We hit new stockings during the weekend with the Gang Maga trying desperately to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as something other than one of them and do everything they can to score political points,” Kimmel said at the time.

The comments quickly drawn the attention of the chairman of the federal communications committee. Carr condemned monologue equipment and threatened ABC affiliation licenses if they continued to present the show. “”[This] Seems to be an action by Jimmy Kimmel to play in the story that it was in a way a person motivated by Maga or Republicaine, “said Carr on a podcast.” What people do not understand is that the broadcasters … have a license granted by the FCC, and this is an obligation to operate in the public interest. When we see things like this, look, we can do it the simplest way or the road to the hard. These companies can find ways to change driving, on Kimmel, or there will be additional work for the FCC to come. »»

ABC ended up suspending “indefinitely” Jimmy Kimmel Live! Disney's rapid and severe response pulled a wave of its own criticism. As the Hollywood Reporter previously reported, the decision to offer Kimmel's late evening show was made by CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment Dana Walden.

The FCC regulates public waves in the United States, offering licenses to television stations to broadcast radio frequencies. While Carr suggested that the agency should investigate other programs, such as the point of view (also on ABC), the only FCC democratic commissioner, Anna Gomez, said the agency did not have “the ability to take these actions” according to the content.

“I consider this as a part of the censorship and control campaign of this administration, and what it does is that it is an armament weapon its license authority in order to bring the broadcasters to the heel and to really think twice what they say about this administration,” she added to the top of the Axios media trends on Thursday. “It is not because of the content of these emissions, whether it is the Jimmy Kimmel Show or CBS, actually encourages violence or breaking the law.

