GHQ attack box: ATC rejects the plea contesting the appearance of Imran Khans via video liaison Pakistan





Rawalpindi: An anti-terrorist court (ATC) in Rawalpindi rejected a plea contesting on Friday to present the decision to present Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and the former Prime Minister Imran Khan via the video link in the case of attack on the GHQ after which Khan and his lawyers boycotted the procedure.

Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023, which sparked violent demonstrations across the country where government buildings and military facilities, including the general seat (GHQ), were attacked and burned.

Friday, before the appearance of Khans via Video Link, his lawyer argued that this decision was unacceptable.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah, on the other hand, argued that the trial had been transferred from Adiala prison to ATC under an executive order from the Punjab government, a decision that could only be examined by a constitutional court.

He added that after the 2016 modification to the code of criminal procedure, the accused can be presented to the court via a video link.

ATC rejects the Imrans acquittal plea in the case of GHQ attack

Citing articles 15 and 21 of the anti-terrorism law, he argued that the court had the power to proceed in the case and that the government was not required to provide reasons to transfer the procedure.

The prosecutor argued that the deposit of a petition against the appearance of Khans via a video connection aimed to hinder the procedure and to waste time. He said the defense could approach a superior court, but that the trial could not be interrupted.

Defense lawyer Faisal Malik argued that they wanted a fair trial, which was only possible if the accused was physically present in court.

He informed the court that they had received a copy of the notification of provincial governments only a day earlier and would dispute it to a higher court.

The court rejected Khans' plea to a personal appearance, judging that it could be produced before ATC via a video link under the notification of the governments of Punjab.

Later, the prison authorities presented Imran Khan via a video link. When his lawyer asked to speak, the court authorized Faisal Malik to do so, but prevented him from making political remarks.

Subsequently, Malik informed the court that Khan had ordered them not to participate in the procedure. Imran Khan also boycotted the trial and his lawyers left the courtroom.

The court then recorded the declarations of two dependent witnesses, the Saleem Qurereshi sub-inspector and sub-inspector Manzoor Shahzad, who submitted 13 USB containing 40 videos related to the riots of May 9, as well as video clips from other PTI leaders and press clippings.

The witnesses said that digital evidence had been obtained from video surveillance cameras installed on Benazir Bhutto Road, Mall Road, Liaquat Bagh and the surrounding regions.

The court summoned 10 additional witnesses for the next hearing on September 23, notably representatives of PEMRA, FIA, PTI, the press information department, internal security and the Ministry of the Interior.

It should be mentioned that Imran Khan was charged in this case on December 5, 2023. He was imprisoned in Adiala prison since August 2023 and was rearranged by Rawalpindi police in January of this year as part of the Riots of May 9.

