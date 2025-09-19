An imaginary conversation between Donald and Narendra

Donald: My dear friend, Narendra. Happy birthday to you. You are a great guy. 75! What a great age. Let me tell you that the best is yet to come. We can beat these young people on anything. I passed my cognitive test.

Narendra: Donald, thank you very much. I am a simple servant of a billion billion people. God was nice.

Donald: We are both of large countries, leaders and our countries have never seen before. But I envy you. I saw all the Indian newspapers. They published so many major advertisements that wanted you. What a party you should have. My media that the New York Times, ABC News, they hate me.

Narendra: But you continue them!

DonalD: But at least I force them to pay me money. 15 million on ABC. Not bad.

Narendra: I just make them work for myself. Anyway, you know that I shouldn't talk to you.

Donald: For what?

Narendra: You must lift this punitive price. I should have insisted on this before letting your commercial negotiator enter. We do not negotiate with a weapon pointed at our heads. You cannot unjust India. I know we are friends and all that. But India comes first, above personal offers, above friendship, especially above the sporting spirit. I give you another chance because our countries go back a long way.

Donald: You know that you did not quite give me the credit for arrested a nuclear war. But I will give you a birthday present. I will thank you for your help to try to stop the Russian-Ukraine war.

Narendra: India eternally deserves the Nobel Prize. We have always said that war is not the way.

Donald: If I had been there, there would have been no war. Because of Croooked Joe, I was struggling with Hamas and Ukraine.

Narendra: So what are we going to do?

Donald: You put pressure on Putin.

Narendra: Do you think the international community could also want more pressure on Netanyahu?

Donald: Well, the two are my friends. In fact, what is funny is that the two are our best friends. Our friends do not hurt. His war of Zelenskyy and Bidens, not Poutines. And Israel did not hurt.

Narendra: You force India to have a lever effect on Russia. Do not force China or Europe?

Donald: I would also like to be friends with XI. So maybe I could force it too. Anyway, how was Tianjin? Understood that they made large buildings there.

Narendra: Not quite going on the dark side, if that's what you mean (laughs). Just keep the neighbor happy. But I'm going to tell you the real dark side: Tiktok. Now that we have got rid of it, we are well.

Donald: People who use Tiktok have always supported me. You, my friend, have everyone supporting you.

Narendra: Not so easy. You know that the opposition accuses me of having stolen votes.

Donald: Oh, the Democrats stole the elections all the time. But it is ridiculous to accuse you of flying. I saw the crowd you draw. Must be this same left gang. I also have this problem. Professional hatred merchants spit hatred against patriotics like trying to make our countries big. You have to become hard with them, that's all I can say.

Narendra: Don't worry, Donald. These are the people who brought infiltrators to change the demography of the country. I disassemble the infiltrates. We have a big word: GHUSPAITHIYA, the one who enters without authorization.

Donald: Cool word. We must share notes on this subject. I learned a few tips from you. By the way, I am on you on something. You only control universities. I control now and forces them to pay.

Narendra: We owe. Our political challenges are so similar. Our opponents will look at any level.

Donald: Yes, they will. They did not spare poor Charlie.

Narendra: We are both victims of so much hatred. Why do they hate people like us? All we want is that everyone is united around peace and greatness. Anyway, the greatest condolences. But coming back to the prices, do not make yourself dependent. We may be a poorer country, but we always manage our budgets. And the next time you come, you come for quad, right? We will serve you a great naked makai shaak of my country of origin, Gujarat. You will understand why we will not buy American corn … and you should not really have called India a dead economy

Donald: I don't like corn. By the way, this economic thing was a joke. Who knows if an economy is dead or alive. So many false numbers around. We are installing this. But you have an excellent stock market. Congratulations.

Narendra: THANKS.

Donald: I know it's your birthday, so it's not the time. But you have to give me something. XI won't do. Lula is not going. Europeans will give you everything so easily that it does not even count as a gift. The Arab world really believes in family values, it has greatly helped family investments. Look at Pakistan. Generous people have opened their cryptography market. I know you have an aversion to the game, so I don't bet in India to buy bitcoins. Anyway, the fact is that if I get a victory with India, it's a victory for both of us. And we share personally as much. Give me something,

Narendra: The goodwill of a billion and a half people and the inexpressible values ​​of our civilization will be with you, Donald. Our democracy and our demography.

Donald: Yes, but America does not make it as much money. About demography, some of our people don't like to have as many people. I'm not saying it's me. But you know how it is. And what is your lever effect?

Narendra: Since you asked, a billion warriors on X. and a testament for self -sufficiency.

Donald: Oh, it's a big business. I understand that. But Billion X Warriors and not a penny for me? Anyway, have a happy birthday, Narendra. Do not forget the prices.

Note: the resemblance to any real figure is purely fortuitous.

The writer is editor -in -chief, the Indian Express