Politics
Boris Johnson still rewrites his immigration file
A conservative row burst During a reception coinciding with the visit of the state of Donald Trumps this week. These disputes among politicians can be healthy. Modern media, by making private and more public disagreements, did not do much to strengthen democracy.
But as this horse bounded, you have to ask yourself in which universe Boris Johnson lives. According to a witness quoted by Daily telegraphThe man who chaired the Boriswave of mass immigration in fact believes that he did the opposite. The newspaper reports that Boris obviously defended his governments file [and] Argued that Brexit gives us powers to reduce immigration if we wish it, and said it had reduced it. He also said that we should not denigrate the contribution that migrants made to Great Britain.
What? This is such a confusing statement that it is difficult to know what to do with it. Johnson and Prini Patel, then secretary at home, presided over a huge increase in net immigration. The immigration system based on long -awaited points gives British powers to reduce immigration in theory, but in practice, the Johnson government made it extremely generous.
More confusing, the former Prime Minister admitted that in the past, also reluctantly, say Sun That this country needed hands to do the work to avoid, all things, upward pressure on wages. So where does this nonsense come from? There is not a single definition of immigration by which Johnson could claim to have reduced it.
These comments have obvious implications for the dreams of the declining restaurant of restaurants that are still waiting for the great man to return and save the conservative party. However, this also testifies to a deeper problem: the conservatives are apparently congenital to honestly face the reasons why they failed in power.
Instead, the left and right of the party initially withdrew into their favorite fairy tales. The rights are that everything would have been good without a dark conspiracy; The lefts are that everything would have been well if David Cameron had not obtained the right and offered a referendum on the EU.
Neither is ready to face their real problem, namely that the law has never made a sustained effort to make a significant change on any political field, except Brexit (with the fleeting exception of Liz Truss), while the left obtained what it wanted on tax, immigration, public spending and almost everything else except Brexit.
The magnitude of the failure of the conservative government 2010-24 requires a deep criticism. But no one seems to do so; Even Dominic Cummings, Johnsons black btehas eyes only for motes in everyone Elsès.
Kemi Badenochs' paralyzed leadership is another symptom of the same problem. By establishing no detailed diagnosis of the problems of the parties, she actually offered herself to the leadership competition in recent years as an opportunity to strike the rehearsal button for intellectual and ideological battles, the conservatives are desperately needing to have and that Robert Jenrick, like him or not, would have precipitated. At the same time during the campaign and now, almost a year later, it can only maintain the unit only respecting banal recitations of the values professed by the parties.
Let Johnson defend his record (because no one else will). But, more importantly, ignore the cheap excavations of Reform UK and let the Conservatives take it out. Lord knows that it is better than the alternative: if the public wanted a government that prioritized the external appearance of the unit on all the rest, he would have re -elected Rishi Sunak.
