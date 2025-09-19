Jokowi responded to the absence of Gibran during the reshuffle of the cabinet, he said





Solo, kompas.com – The seventh president Joko Widodo responded to the absence of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the inauguration of the red and white reshuffle volume at the State Palace, Wednesday 9/17/2025). Jokowi considered that the absence of his eldest son during the inauguration of a new minister was a natural thing because he exercised his functions abroad. “The vice-president was only a visit to Papua Nouvelle-Guinée,” said Jokowi in the city of Solo, Central Java, Friday 9/19/2025). Read also: Where was Gibran when Prabowo appointed the minister, the vice-minister and the agency management? Jokowi reiterated that the reshuffle of the Red and White cabinet was entirely the authority of President Prabowo Suubianto. “The name of the reshuffle is the full authority of the president. The prerogative rights of the president according to our constitution,” said Jokowi in the city of Solo, Central Java, Friday (19/09/2025). Previously, the Minister of State Secretary (Messesneg) Prasetyo Hadi also gave a similar reason. According to him, Gibran couldn't attend because he was not in Jakarta. “He's out of the city,” Prasetyo told the palace. The same day as the inauguration, Gibran was known to examine the implementation of the free nutritious food program (MBG) in Jayapura Regency, Papua. One of the places examined by Gibran is the 2 Sentani State Middle School (SMP), Jayapura Regency, Papua. Read also: Gibran is not accompanied by Prabowo at Reshuffle Volume 3, Secretary of State: outside the city Prabowo inaugurates 11 members of the firm In this reshuffle to three vehicles, 11 people were appointed assistant to the president on Wednesday (09/17/2025). The following list: Djamari Chaniago: Coordination Minister of Political Affairs and Security (Menko Polkam) Erick Thohir: Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) AFRIENSYAH NOOR: Vice-minister of the workforce (Wamenaker) Rohmat Marzuki: Vice-Minister of Forestry (Wamenhut) Farida Farichah: Vice-Minister of Cooperatives (Wamenkop) Angga Raka Prabowo: head of the government communication agency Muhammad Qodari: presidential staff chief (KSP) Nanik S Deyang: deputy chief of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) Ahmad Dofiri: Special Advisor to the President for Security, Public Order and Police Reform Sony Sanjaya: deputy chief of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) Sarah Sadiqa: Head of the Policy for the supply of government goods / services (LKPP).

