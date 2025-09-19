Connect with us

Politics

“We will remember his rich contribution to music”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts to the death of Zubeen Garg

“We will remember his rich contribution to music”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts to the death of Zubeen Garg

 


Updated on: September 19, 2025 08:18 PM ist

Expressing the shock of the sudden death of Zubeen Garg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the singer will remain memories for his contribution to music.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the disappearance of singer Zubeen Garg, who died earlier during the day in a Singapore diving incident at the age of 52 on Friday, on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the sudden death of the famous singer Zubeen Garg. (Ani / PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the sudden death of the famous singer Zubeen Garg. (Ani / PTI)

Expressing the shock of Garg's sudden death, Modi said that the singer will remain memories for his contribution to music.
Shocked by the sudden disappearance of the popular singer Zubeen Garg. We will remember him for his rich contribution to music. His interpretations were very popular among people from all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. OM Shanti, PM wrote on X.

Earlier, the Minister of the Cabinet of Assam, Ashok Singhal, confirmed the death of the singer on social networks on Friday afternoon.

Deeply saddened by the premature disappearance of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not only a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen Da was more than a singer; It was the pride of Assam and the Nation, whose songs wore our culture, our emotions and our minds on every corner of the world, the Minister posted on X.
North East News reported that the singer was in Singapore, participating in a scuba diving activity, when he fell into the sea. He was rescued and admitted to intensive care, where he died later. The singer was to perform at the North East Festival in Singapore on Saturday.

Learn more about Zubeen Garg

Born in 1972 in Meghalaya, Zubeen was an Assamed singer whose real name was Zubeen Borthakur. In the 1990s, he adopted his stage name by replacing his family name with Son Gotra, Garg. In 2006, he sang Ya Ali from the film gangster. The success of the Chartbuster made him national success, which has led to several successes of Bollywood over the years, notably Subah Subah and Kya Raaz Hai.

Zubeen mainly worked and sung in the Hindi cinema and music industries, but sang in more than 40 languages ​​and dialects. For many years, he would be the best paid singer in Assam.

News / / India News / / “We will remember his rich contribution to music”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts to the death of Zubeen Garg

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/will-be-remembered-for-his-rich-contribution-to-music-pm-narendra-modi-reacts-to-zubeen-gargs-death-101758284826643.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: