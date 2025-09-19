



President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional summit in South Korea at the end of October and plans to visit China at the start of next year. In an article on Truth Social, Trump added that Xi would come to the United States “at one appropriate time” and said that the two leaders had also signed a Tiktok agreement. Trump posted on truth social, “I just complete a very productive call with President XI of China. We made progress on many very important result included, fentanyl, the need to bring the war between russia and ukraine to an end, and the approval of the tiktok deal. WOULD MEET AT THE APEC SUMMIT IN SOUTH KOREA, that I WOULD GO TO THE EARLY PART OF NEXT YEAR, AND THAT PRESIDENT XI WOULD, LIKEWISE, COME TO THE United States at an appropriate time. President Donald Trump, on the left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.

Associated Press

Beijing also described the call as “positive” and “constructive”, although Xi has ceased to confirm an agreement on the future of Tiktok. According to the official Xinhua news agency, China, Xi reiterated the Beijing position on the application and urged the United States to avoid unilateral commercial restrictions. The call was Trump's second with Xi since his return to the White House and imposed steep prices that increased trade tensions between the two largest economies in the world. However, Trump reported the opening to new agreements with Beijing, including an agreement on Tiktok, which faces an American ban unless his Chinese parent deposits his stake. Negotiators on both sides met in Madrid this week and said they agreed to sell US US investor US investors, pending the approval of the two leaders. Trump and Xi spoke for the last time in June to mitigate tensions on the limits of China on rare earth exports, essential for smartphones products to fighter aircraft. Before Friday call Trump said that the two leaders were “very close” to Tiktok and trade agreements, adding that his relationship with China was “very good”. He also suggested that the Russian war in Ukraine could end if Europe increased prices in Beijing, although he did not say if he would impose new American prices on Chinese oil purchases in Moscow. The Chinese Embassy of Washington refused to confirm any summit plan, but spokesman Liu Pengyu said that chief diplomacy was the key to guide relations. Update: 19/09/25, 12:12 pm and: This article has been updated with new information and remarks. This article includes the reports of the Associated Press.

