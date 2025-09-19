



Jennifer MCKIERNANPOLITICAL Reporter

Getty images

The British army focuses on the defense of the nation rather than to prevent asylum seekers from crossing the channel, said a minister of the cabinet.

US President Donald Trump suggested that military intervention could be used to cope with illegal migration in the United Kingdom during his state visit this week.

But the Secretary of Commerce Peter Kyle rejected this call, telling the BBC Breakfast that the British border force has a specific responsibility for the British border police.

Hundreds of migrants tried to cross the channel earlier on Friday, while the second expulsion of the agreement “One in, one out” of the government took place.

Six boats would have left the north of France, while the smugglers took advantage of the break in the windy time in the canal. There had been no passages for a week before that due to agitated seas.

People were then seen from the port of Dover by the coach, including two small children.

Friday morning, an Eritrean became the second migrant to be expelled under the government's agreement with France, after losing an offer from the High Court to stop its dismissal.

The home office has tightened the rules concerning allegations of trafficking in human beings to win this case.

Friday afternoon, sources from the home office said that an Iranian man had also been sent back to France after crossing the chain in a small boat.

Speaking at a press conference in Checkers on Thursday, Trump suggested that military force was a better means of deterrence than the approach of the Labor government of diplomatic negotiations containing the returns and by harvesting judicial councils.

Speaking alongside Sir Keir Starmer to the Prime Minister's country's residence auditors, Trump suggested that such a force was necessary because an illegal migration “destroys the countries of the interior”.

He said, “You have people who come and I told the Prime Minister that I would stop him, and it doesn't matter that you call the army, no matter what you use.”

Asked about the statements of the American president, Kyle told BBC Breakfast: “Well, what he suggested is that the soldiers are used, but we have the British border force which is now established and has been strengthened and strengthened and has new powers under this government.

“The navy actually has a working relationship with the British border force, and the navy can be called if necessary, we therefore have the functional relationship we need between our soldiers and the maintenance of our borders in security.

“But what we really need for the moment is that our soldier has focused on all these really key problems in the world, directly linked to our national defense.”

The secretary in the shadow of the defense, James Cartlidge, rejected Trump's suggestion that soldiers could be used to reduce illegal migration, saying that it would be “extremely complicated”.

He told BBC Look East that “we have a border force that we need a means of deterrence” and quoted the Rwanda plan of the Conservative government, which, according to him, was “extremely effective”.

The Supreme Court ruled that the African country could not be considered safe, due to human rights violations, and the plan was put to the rebuilding almost immediately after work took office last year.

“ Different geography ''

Trump has published a series of decrees implementing a large prohibition of asylum for migrants entering the southern United States border and has sent troops to help border security efforts.

The arrests of migrants by the American border patrol have decreased since Trump took office.

The Conservatives and the reform of the United Kingdom call for more strict actions on migration, with a reform saying that this would prohibit anyone who comes to the United Kingdom on small boats to claim asylum.

None of the parties proposed to use the military force, although Nigel Farage said that a government of reform would trample the small boats in France “as a last resort”.

The Ministry of Defense recently said that military assets had been purchased “for defense tasks” and were “not optimized” to be used to combat illegal migration.

General Sir Richard Barron, a former commander of the command of joint forces of the United Kingdom, warned that the involvement of the British army would be limited by the “very different geography” involved in migration flows.

Addressing The World Tonight on BBC Radio 4, he added: “I do not think that France is very enthusiastic about British troops on French beaches, unless they are very carefully coordinated.”

He added that the soldiers were unlikely to “add” a lot “to existing efforts to identify boats using commercial drones.

“When migrants arrive in the United Kingdom, the home office has a system to bring them together and soldiers would add workforce to this, but they will not make the problem different.”

The video shows a group of migrants aboard a boat near the Gravelines in France

Interior secretary, Shabana Mahmood, promised to fight what she called “vexatious and last -minute affirmations” and Kyle described it as “trying to tighten the bit” to make sure that the pilot system all at once for migrant feedback was a success.

“We make sure that we get as many people as the right to be returned here as quickly as possible,” he said, adding that there are “many cases” via the court.

When asked if there was a target figure for the number of yields, Kyle said: “Our goal is to ensure that all those who come on our shore and have no right to stay is deleted from the country, it is our target.

“We want to get a full grip on the system, we want to make sure that people see a functional system that offers so quickly, effectively and quickly that people do not come here in the first place, this is the deterrent we need.”

About 100 men who arrived in the United Kingdom by Petit Bateau are currently in immigration elimination centers near Heathrow and can be removed from its functions in France as part of the program.

The Interior Ministry said that more expulsion flights were scheduled for next week and that a government call has been launched, aimed at limiting the time that migrants must provide evidence to challenge their withdrawal.

More than 5,500 migrants have reached the United Kingdom since the entry into force of the program in early August, but the government hopes that continuous return flights will serve as a deterrence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c04qre9l0v3o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos