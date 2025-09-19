



The former prisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the Pakistani army chief Asim is having to inflict mental tortures and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in Adiala prison to decompose and force them to submit. Khan, 72, has been in prison for more than two years as part of several legal affairs. He is currently imprisoned in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was also sent to the same prison after the couple was sentenced to Trust al-Qadir affairs earlier this year.

In an article shared on the social media platform X, Khan said that the mental torture that inflicted me and (my wife) Bushra Begum in prison is made by Asim Munnir, and the only goal is to make us fall and submit to us.

Khan compared the alleged ill -treatment to the cruelty of historical tyrants, saying that, as long as we are alive, we will not incorporate ourselves before the cruelty of the Yazid or the tyranny of the pharaoh.

Add wion as a favorite source

The former PM also accused Asim is of creating a climate of fear and anarchy. Gen Munir uses the army to create an atmosphere of anarchy and fascism in our country. Asim Munnir has left no non -returned stone for the extension of his illegitimate rule for 10 years, said Khan.

Watch: Breaking: UNSC votes to restore sanctions for the Irans nuclear program

Khan also said that Munirs' actions have aggravated Pakistan links with Afghanistan. He said that the army chief had published threats, expelled from Afghan refugees and even launched drone strikes to provoke a conflict.

Khan blamed the worsening of the economy to what he called the oppression of the state. He said Pakistan saw record investment and growing debt. In three years, national debt has doubled. Each Pakistanis is now trapped in a debt quagmire. Until a government of the people is created, it will not be possible to resolve the country's economic challenges, he added.

He also urged his party workers to mobilize for a rally in Peshawar on September 27, the crucial appeling for the future of the country.

Related stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/-asim-munir-trying-to-make-us-break-down-imran-khan-alleges-mental-torture-on-self-wife-by-pak-army-chief-1758297971366 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos