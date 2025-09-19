



Brexit will remain a headache for travel, EU borders controls will become more difficult and exacerbate the impact of dominant economic uncertainty, the Abtas travel agreement will be notified next month. Anand Menon, professor of European politics and foreign affairs at the Kings College of London, suggested that it was not an unimportant image, but said that he would say to convention: the economic uncertainty of the United Kingdom, global uncertainty, as well as Brexit, was going to make things more difficult. He told Travel Weekly: there are good reasons why people feel uncertain. The United Kingdom is experiencing significant economic and political opposite. The concern concerning an increase in unemployment weighs on the economy. We are faced with challenges on housing, growth, education. [But] The most difficult things is what is out of our control. No one has the first idea of ​​what Donald Trump will do next. Professor Menon noted: Faced with unpredictable United States, China, India and Russia become best friends. We could see a similar dynamic in Europe where the United Kingdom is getting closer to Europe. However, as far as the United Kingdom under Keir Starmer could go to make closer relationships with the EU, he said: not much further. We have improved diplomatic links, made changes to the Agreement on Agriculture and the Trade in Eronches. But the naked bones of Brexit Boris Johnson have left us will shape the relationship. He supported: Starmer did everything possible to work with the EU, but Brexit imposes constraints. The EU still insists that we join the single market or that we do not do it, there are therefore limits on the extent to which the relationship can go. For all the warm words, it is difficult to find a way out. At the same time, he added: the EU is embraced by problems. Many member states of the west of the states of France, Germany, Spain, Italy, face challenges in populism [and] There are tensions with certain governments of Eastern Europe. Two problems that arise at the head are how much the Member States will spend on the defense and the negotiations on the [next] Seven -year budget. The EC should launch its new entry -level system (EES) on October 12 and Professor Menon warned: there will be chaos at the borders. He said: People entering the EU for the first time under the new system will have their fingerprints. This will make travel more difficult, at least in the short term. Professor Menon warned that generalized dissatisfaction with traditional political leaders would add to uncertain perspectives, noting: there is increasing cynicism within the government. Our first post electoral system, which is intended to guarantee a stable and bipartite policy, gives us a policy of five parts and a massive uncertainty [when] Governments have not given significant growth in 15 to 20 years. The 2025 travel agreement will be held in Calvi, Mallorca, on October 6 to 8. To register and get more details, visit the Travel Congress website

