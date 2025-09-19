Trump says he and Xi Jinping have made progress “in Tiktok deal





Washington President Trump said on Friday that he and Chinese president Xi Jinping had made progress in an agreement to keep Tiktok available in the United States and announced that he would visit Beijing at the start of next year. I have just finished a very productive call with President XI of China. We have made progress on many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the approval of the Tiktok agreement, Trump wrote on Truth Social after the morning cat. Trump, 79, also said that he and XI, 72, had agreed to meet at the top of the Apec which takes place on October 31 and November 1 in South Korea and that the Chinese chief would come to the United States at a timely time. One of the subjects that Trump says that he and Jinping have covered were “the approval of the Tiktok agreement”. AFP via Getty Images Trump says that he “ended a very productive call with President XI of China”. AP We have made progress on many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the approval of the Tiktok agreement, Trump wrote on Truth Social. Reuters The call was very good, we will talk again by phone, will appreciate the approval of Tiktok, and the two look forward to meeting Apec! The president concluded. The call with XI was the first known conversation of Trump with the Chinese leader since June, when the two leaders were taken in a fierce commercial battle with rate rates reaching 145%. Trump has delayed four separate opportunities for the implementation of a law forcing the parent company of Tiktoks, Bytedance, to stop at the video sharing application or to face a ban in the United States in relation to national security problems. Follow the live cover of President Trump's post and national policy for the latest news and analyzes Trump delayed four separate opportunities for the implementation of a law forcing the parent company of Tiktoks, Bytedance, to divest or be prohibited. AFP via Getty Images The last extension was approved Tuesday and takes place until December 16, after the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had revealed that there had been a “framework” agreement to keep the platform online without disclosing details. Trump ceased to say that an agreement had been finalized in his social post of truth. <br /> US and Chinese officials had talks in Madrid on Monday, after which Chinese official Li Chenggang stressed that Beijing's position involved focusing on free markets and businesses that make their own decisions without “politicization”, according to state media. Trump was criticized by some Republicans about his affinity for the application, which has been criticized as a tool for collecting Chinese government. The president told journalists on Thursday in England that he saw enormous value in Tiktok, arguing that this helped increase his position among young voters in the 2024 elections. “I like Tiktok. It helped me make Trump. Getty images “I hate giving value,” said Trump, adding “I like Tiktok. It helped me to be elected.” Craig Singleton, principal director of the Chinese program and principal director of the For Defense of Democracies Foundation, argued that Friday’s call was a victory for XI. “The call of today and all the speeches at the top really allows Xi Jinping to argue that Washington must hire China in the words of China. The two capitals will obviously call this recent teleconference as” constructive “, he said in a statement.” Beijing is in a bank on the optics and time, while Washington is being hunting Tiktok and a summit and hopes, I think, for more Girnes later. “”

