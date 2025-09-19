



Donald Trump told Great Britain that he should call soldiers to control his borders at a closely controlled summit in which Keir Starmer dodged major flash points with the American president.

During a potentially difficult two -day state visit to the government, mostly avoided exploiting tensions, although he described the UKS plan to recognize a Palestinian state as one of our rare disagreements.

The United Kingdom is preparing to officially recognize Palestine on Friday, after Israel has not fulfilled conditions which would have postponed the historic stage, including a cease-fire in Gaza. Starmer insisted that the timing had nothing to do with Trumps' visit.

Trumps Visit, who was officially organized by King Charles, came at the end of a few turbulent weeks to Starmer in which he lost his assistant, Angela Rayner, and was attacked for his management of the row of Peter Mandelson, with his position as leader called into question by his own deputies.

However, Downing Street Sources said that his efforts to establish a close relationship with Trump, despite criticism at home for this, had collected awards, with the visit of the state visit apparently helping to obtain 150 billion investments promised in the United Kingdom by American companies.

During a closely managed press conference at Checkers, his official residence in the country, which prevented Trump from answering many questions from journalists, Starmer avoided the main potential bear traps, especially under pressure on mandelson links with the sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The president rejected a question about the former American ambassador. I do not know him, he said, even if the pair met previously, including for discussions on whiskey prices in the oval office this month. Trump previously congratulated Mandelsons a great accent.

Trump ended the state’s visit by warning that illegal migration could destroy the United Kingdom, saying to Starmer that it should follow the United States by taking difficult measures to prevent migrants from illegally crossing its southern border.

I think your situation is very similar. You have people who enter and I told the Prime Minister that I would stop it, and it doesn't matter that you call the army, no matter what you use, Trump said.

It destroys the countries of the interior and now eliminated many people who entered our country.

The first deportation of a canal migrant to France took place on Thursday under Starmers One in, One Out Deal, with other flights that should take place in the coming days.

The public concern increasing on the borders of the UKS, and Nigel Farages reform exploiting tensions on the issue, Downing Street thinks that it must stop the very visible level passages. The United Kingdom will accept an equal number of people through a newly established safe and legal path.

Some labor deputies have already suggested that the government should send the Royal Navy to the channel to prevent small passages on foot, an approach tried and stranded under Boris Johnson in 2022 and 2023.

Starmer has also undergone the pressure on his own party on the situation in Gaza, and the United Kingdom is preparing to recognize Palestine's state even if the United States is opposed to this decision.

While Starmer spoke of the humanitarian disaster which takes place in the devastated territory of the ladies, neither of the two men condemned Israel actions in the strip, which saw TSAhal troops in advance with an offensive on the ground in the city of Gaza, forcing more people to flee their homes.

Trump, asked when he exerted more pressure on Israel to stop his military offensive, concentrated almost exclusively on Israeli hostages captured by Hamas. He tapped the Prime Minister on the back when he said that the group would play no role in a future government.

The United States, now in fact opposed to a solution to two states as uninhabitable and undesirable, rejected the British movement as useless, but Trump decided not to make the question of the division with Starmer on the basis that Washington sees it as a largely symbolic act.

In a significant change in tone on the Ukrainian conflict, Trump said that Vladimir Putin really dropped me, the pleasure of British officials who had hoped to use the second unprecedented state visit to isolate the Russian president on the world.

He kills a lot of people, and he loses more people than killing. Russian soldiers are killed at a higher pace than Ukrainian soldiers, Trump said.

Only one month after the American president had talks in Alaska with Putin, he admitted that he had thought that it would be easier to negotiate a truce between the two countries. He did not say how he would express the pressure on the Kremlin to end the war, but urged NATO countries to stop buying Russian oil.

In the greatest surprise of the press conference, Trump revealed that the United States sought to regain control of the Bagram air base of the Taliban after its discount during the chaotic withdrawal of Afghanistan.

The United States considers it as important strategic importance in the region, which could help to counter the threat of increasing Chinese military power. One of the reasons why we want the base is, as you know, at an hour from where China makes its nuclear weapons, he said.

In another point of difference, Trump praised northern sea oil as a phenomenal asset and urged the United Kingdom to use more, while it rejected wind energy as a very expensive joke. Starmer, on the other hand, defended the importance of an energy mixture, including renewable energies.

After Trump was shown around the ladies, he was heard of his hosts that he had seen all the memorials during this trip and that even if they were beautiful, he had enough. The American president said that he had told the king that he was welcome in the United States for dinner, but that he would not expect to show it around the Lincoln Memorial.

Later, during his flight back in the United States on the Air Force One, Trump said that Sadiq Khan wanted to attend the events of state visits, but he had blocked it.

I asked he was not there, Trump told journalists. I didn't want it there, I asked that he was not there.

I think that the mayor of London, Khan, is among the worst mayors of the world, and we have bad.

Khan would have indicated for weeks that he was not looking for or did not expect an invitation to the events organized for the State's disputed visit.

During an event earlier Thursday evening, Starmer said that the United Kingdom technology pact agreed to mark Trumps to visit technology as a special characteristic of the special relationship.

It's a special day, he said, when he joined Jensen Huang, managing director of the 4 TN Nvidia flea manufacturer during a technology industry event in London. AI and technology will be absolutely transformative, said Starmer, while Huang has announced a 2 billion investment in British technological companies.

