Greek PM Dials Modi, extends the support for the early conclusion of India-EU FTA
Photo of file of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
Friday, September 19, 2025, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis transmitted to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi Greece support for the early conclusion of an Indian-EU-EU beneficial free trade agreement.
The problem appeared during a telephone conversation between the two Prime Ministers.
Mr. Modi and Mr. Mitsotakis also made the point of bilateral links between India and Greece, in particular in the fields of trade, investment and defense.
“The two leaders praised developments in bilateral relations through sectors such as trade, investment, technology, expedition, defense, security, connectivity and personal links, and have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the Indian-Greece strategic partnership,” according to an Indian reading.
He said Mitsotakis had supported Greece at the end of the conclusion of an Indian-EU Mitually beneficial free trade agreement for the success of the IA impact summit which will be organized by India in 2026.
The call was initiated by the Greek chief.
The 13th cycle of negotiations between India and the European Union (EU) for the free trade agreement took place last week in New Delhi.
The European Union is the largest trading partner in India with the bilateral trade in goods recording $ 135 billion during the year 2023-24.
The two parties have already concluded negotiations on 11 chapters which included customs and the facilitation of exchanges, the settlement of disputes, digital trade, the sustainable food system, small and medium -sized enterprises, competition and subsidies and capital movements.
The Greek Prime Minister also shared warm wishes on the occasion of Mr. Modi's birthday on September 17.
Mr. Modi expressed his deep appreciation for the gesture, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
