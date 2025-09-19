GHQ attack case: Advocacy against the appearance of rejected video connection, Imran Khan Boycotts Trial – Pakistan





Friday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi rejected a request filed by Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, against his appearance via a video link in the GHQ attack case.

Following the decision, Khan and his legal team announced a boycott of the procedure, while the PTI lawyers organized a ranging from the courtroom.

Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023, triggering violent demonstrations on a national scale in which government buildings and military facilities, including GHQ, were burned and attacked.

During the Friday hearing, Khan was to appear via a video link. His lawyer argued that such an arrangement was unacceptable, insisting on his physical presence before the court for a fair trial.

The prosecutor Zaheer Shah a counters, declaring that the case had been transferred from Adiala prison to the ATC under an executive decree of the Punjab government, which only a constitutional court could examine.

Citing the 2016 amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code, the prosecutor argued that accused people can be produced via a video link.

Referring to articles 15 and 21 of the anti -terrorist law, he said that the court had the power to proceed, while the government was not obliged to provide reasons to transfer the case.

He argued that appearances of contesting video links were a delaying tactic, adding that the defense had the right to approach a superior court but could not block the trial.

Khans' lawyer, Faisal Malik, stressed that a fair trial was only possible if the accused was physically present, noting that he had received the notification of provincial governments one day earlier and would dispute him before a higher court.

Rewarding Khans' request for physical appearance, the ATC judged that he could be presented to the court via a video link in accordance with the notification of governments.

The penitentiary authorities then produced Khan via a video link.

The court authorized his lawyer to speak but prohibited any political remark.

Later, Malik informed the court that Khan had asked his team to boycott the procedure, after which the founder of the PTI also refused to participate, and his lawyers left the courtroom.

Subsequently, the accusation recorded the declarations of two Saleem Qureshi and Manzoor Shehzad sub-asspectors who submitted 13 USB discs containing 40 Imran Khan video clips, images of other PTI managers and newspaper cuts related to the May 9 Riots.

The witnesses said that digital evidence had been obtained from video surveillance cameras installed on Benazir Bhutto Road, Mall Road, Liaquat Bagh and the adjacent areas.

The court summoned 10 additional witnesses for the next hearing on September 23, including officials of PEMRA, FIA, PTI, the press information department, internal security and the Ministry of the Interior.

It should be recalled that Khan was officially charged in this case on December 5, 2023.

He has been imprisoned in Adiala prison since August 2023 and was restarted by Rawalpindi police in January of this year in the May 9 protest affairs.

