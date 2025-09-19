



President Donald Trump said that he and Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping approved an agreement on the future of Tiktok US operations during a telephone call on Friday. The president announced that he would meet Xi at the top of economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific in South Korea next month, adding that he would go to China next year. Trump wrote on Truth Social that the call was “productive” and “appreciated” the approval of the agreement by XI, which would see the American companies of Tiktok sold to a group of American investors. Tiktok, which is managed by the Chinese company bytedance, has previously been informed that it had to sell its American operations or risk being closed.

Trump, however, has delayed the implementation of the ban four times since his announcement for the first time in January, and earlier this week, extended the deadline again until December. In his article, Trump wrote the two “progressives” on commercial issues and would meet at the top of the APEC in South Korea, which should start at the end of October. “I also agreed with President XI that we would meet at the South Korea top in South Korea, that I would go to China at the start of next year,” said Trump, adding that Xi would go to the United States to “an appropriate moment”. The president has provided no other details on the Tiktok agreement, which he declared earlier this week that the appeal would confirm. This agreement would see a group of American companies – which included Oracle – which would allow Tiktok to continue working in the United States, using the license algorithm technology of Bytedance. The official state news agency, Xinhua, said that China's position on Tiktok is “very clear” and that it has welcomed companies to “carry out commercial negotiations according to market rules and achieve solutions in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations and a balance of interest”. “We hope that the United States will provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory commercial environment for Chinese companies to invest in the United States,” he added. Speaking alongside the British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in the United Kingdom on Thursday, Trump said he thought Tiktok was “enormous” for the United States. “The people who invest him are among the largest investors in the world,” he said. “And they will do an excellent job – and we do it in collaboration with China.” However, many American legislators – some of which were in Trump's party – have expressed discomfort in the agreement, citing continuous concerns concerning the bonds of Bytedance with the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP. “I fear that the reported license agreement could involve a continuous dependence on the new Tiktok on an algorithm of Bydance which could allow a control or influence of the continuous CCP,” the republican representative of Michigan said in a statement. While Trump initially called for Tiktok to be prohibited during his first mandate, he changed CAP and said Thursday that he considered the platform as a key element of his electoral campaign in 2024. In January, the United States Supreme Court confirmed a law adopted at the beginning of 2024, prohibiting the application unless Bytedance was deactivated from its American operations. The application became “dark” only briefly at the time, before the ban was delayed. The United States Ministry of Justice had previously expressed its concerns that Tiktok's access to US user data posed a national security threat of immense depth and scale. ” The call between XI and Trump is the second so far this year. In June, the two leaders spoke to discuss Chinese export of rare earth minerals, which allowed China to accept to approve a “certain number” of export permits to American societies, as well as magnets made from them. Chinese and American officials have held four series of talks in recent months, and so far, the implementation of extremely high prices and strict export controls. The United States has already imposed 20% tariffs on certain Chinese products which, according to them, are linked to fentanyl traffic. Other thorny problems – including technological export restrictions and Chinese purchases of American agricultural products – remain unresolved so far.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c4g7l7yl832o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos