



Rawalpindi: Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi once again exposed the irresponsible behavior of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, which appeared via the video link in the GHQ attack case but then chose to boycott the hearing instead of facing the law.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah chaired the case and rejected the personal request for Khans' request, reminding the party that, according to the notification of the governments of Punjab, its founder could only attend video link while the rest of the accused was required to appear in person.

Even the appearance of Khans's video link turned into a show. After keeping the court to wait and join late, he diverted discussions towards politics rather than legal questions. His lawyer finally boycotted the procedure, proving again that PTI leadership prefers theaters on responsibility.

Despite the boycott, the court continued its work and recorded testimonies from two dependent witnesses, the Saleem Qurereshi sub-inspector and the sub-inspector Manzoor Shehzad. The court postponed the procedure until September 23, summoning 10 other witnesses to the FIA, PEMRA, PID, Homeland Security and the Ministry of the Interior.

Role of the PTI in the violence of May 9

The GHQ attack affair remains one of the darkest chapters in the recent history of the Pakistans, where PTI leaders shamelessly prompted their workers to attack military and government facilities after Khans' arrest. More than 143 people, including Khan, are charged, while 23 others like Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill and Murad Saeed continue to escape justice as fugitives.

At least 70 PTI leaders have been accused of having planned and fed the violence of May 9, one day when Pakistan witnessed the crowd attacks against sensitive status symbols like the Jinnah house in Lahore and the GHQ in Rawalpindi. These reckless actions were not political demonstrations but attempts to undermine the state and its armed forces.

Ptis decline

Constant contradictions before the courts to encourage its workers to destructive violence, PTI under Imran Khan has proven to be reckless and without law. Instead of presenting a defense, his leadership prefers boycotts and press statements, while ordinary workers face the consequences of following destructive orders.

The violence of May 9 will remain a brutal reminder of the way in which PTI has placed personal power above the national interest of the Pakistans. As the business takes place, the law is tightening around those who thought they were untouchable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khybernews.tv/imran-khan-resorts-to-drama-in-ghq-attack-case-boycotts-court-proceedings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos