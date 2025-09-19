



A stench of decomposition emits from Westminster. Our traditional bipartite duopoly now feels rotten at the heart. The feeling of rupture is too clear on the work benches. Under Sir Keir Starmers Shambolic Leadership, they combined spectacular mismanagement with ideological madness. Their reckless tax and expenditure policies have left a huge black hole in public finances and paralysis in the economy, as well as their failures on immigration provoke real public anger. Sir Keir himself has now been revealed as a man without courage, conviction, competence or moral compass. In recent days, when the Downing Street Machine is becoming more and more dysfunctional, it has managed to lose its credibility, as well as at the Ambassador to the United States and his assistant, but the Conservatives have not obtained any work crises. Despite some clear performances of their bench before in the municipalities during the departures of Angela Rayner and Peter Mandelson, they remain desperately trapped in the desert.

The damage caused to their reputation in their last years in power are so important that it is possible that they never recover. Indeed, their provocative attacks against the government often resemble a rattle of death than to the beginning of a renewal. Kemi Badenoch, their besieged chief, pleads for patience, but with his party which flows well below 20% in the ballot boxes, time is not a luxury that it can afford. Others, like Jacob Rees-Mogg, call for unity on the right through an electoral pact with Nigel searches the movement of reform of the insurgents. But there is little chance of this. Millions of disciples of reform are just as hostile to the Badenochs party as for the Starmers, believing that the last conservative government impatiently promoted mass immigration, identity policy has awakened, record taxation and green agenda. Particular anger focuses on Boris Johnson, who, instead of regaining control after Brexit, opened the borders even more broadly during the unfortunate first. This policy led to the so-called wave of Boris, a revolutionary influx of nationals not from the EU, with rights on well-being, social housing, education and treatment of NHS. Thus, in large sections of reform, the conservative party is considered an enemy rather than a friend. The reform would not have much to win and lose a lot from any electoral agreement. It is the conservatives who are in the desperate position and who fights against survival.

The reforms of the ascendant are illustrated by the chain of senior conservatives who are heading towards the Farages party, in particular the former secretary of culture Nadine Dorries, and the former MPS Maria Caulfield and Henry Smith. But this week has seen the most important defection from afar when Danny Kruger, the deputy for East Wiltshire, announced his change of allegiance. Krugers Step was doubly significant, because not only is he the first deputy sitting to be lacking, but also he was the intellectual of the Tories. As an author of several acclaimed books and renowned street advisers, he will bring Gravitas to the reforms of the development of politics. But what must be even more worrying for the conservatives is that a figure of his caliber sees no future for them. His tragic conclusion, he said on Monday, is that their brand is toxic, which meant that the conservative party is over, as a national party and more as the main opposition to the left.

The defectors have always played a vital role in our policy by illuminating the models of change. The departure of the Radical Joe Chamberlain of the Cabinet in 1886, about his opposition to the Irish domicile rule, announced a major realignment in Westminster while liberal unionists set out to the conservatives to block government autonomy in Dublin. In 1904, Winston Churchill moved in the opposite direction, his abandonment of his conservative allegiance prescribed the colossal liberal landslide the following year. More recently, in 1981, the four-year social democratic gang, led by Roy Jenkins, almost managed to reshape the center-left, but the work has finally prevailed. Today, the two main parts are much lower than they were forty years ago, regularly falling below on the one hand, 40% in the ballot box, with serious heavy goods vehicles like Kruger on board, the reform sails towards power, while work and conservatives find it difficult to remain afloat.

