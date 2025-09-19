Trump's attack on ABC is illegal. It may not have any importance





The chain of events that led to the suspension of ABC by Jimmy Kimmel Live! unusually unfolded quickly. It started with a barely life threat from the Federal President of Communications Brendan Carr that his agency could take measures against the network about the accusations that the end of evening host has poorly charged the policy of the man who killed Charlie Kirk.

“We can do it the simplest way or the way,” he told the right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson. “These companies can find ways to change driving, on Kimmel, or there will be additional work for the FCC to come.”

In five hours, Nextstar, owner of ABC affiliation stations across the country, said that it would preempt the program “in the foreseeable future”. A few minutes later, ABC pulled it indefinitely.

Since the start of his second term, President Trump has used all the leverages of the government to fight against what he considers a conservative bias in the consumer media and contradictory coverage. By swinging the carrots of the application of selective regulations and favorable regulations, it has actually been able to strong armament networks, which disguises censorship could be private commercial decisions. Consider the acquisition by Skydance de Paramount, CEO David Ellison intends to make major changes to CBS News, perhaps by bringing the founder of the free press Bari Weiss in a leading role to the network.

Kimmel was “dismissed due to bad grades more than anyone,” said Trump, who predicted the dismissal of the late evening host in July, during a press conference in London. Later, he suggested revoking the licenses of contradictory dissemination networks. “I think maybe their licenses should be removed,” he said. Carr also told CNBC earlier in the morning that “we have not yet finished”, referring to other changes in the media.

And as the approval of the merger of Sink-Or-Swim from Paramount with Skydance, Kimmel's suspensions highlights the power that Trump exercises on the questions of realization and regulation in decisions likely to transform the long-term trajectory of a company. Media leaders are in opinion: Bob Iger has enabled ABC News to a defamation trial of Trump; Jeff Bezos reorganized the Washington Post opinion section to put it more in accordance with the Wall Street Journal by Rupert Murdoch; The owner of Los Angeles Times, Patrick, Soon-Shiong moved the newspaper's strategy to more and more conservative views.

Here, Carr knew that the affiliation networks had a lever effect. Nextstar reaches 220 million viewers in the country, and it seems that the company has drawn a hard line on Kimmel's remarks. The FCC officially had nothing to do.

“The threat is real,” said Floyd Abrams, a first amendment lawyer who pleaded more than a dozen affairs of freedom of expression before the Supreme Court.

In Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law, the lines were clearly crossed. “The government, including FCC, can never impose sanctions on expressed opinions,” he said. “But that's exactly what Carr has threatened and ABC capitulated.”

Important to note: Nextstar requests the regulatory approval of its megamenger of $ 6.2 billion with Tegna who, if Greenlit, would do the largest owner of local television channels in the country. But first, the FCC must increase the property ceiling by 40% in order to advance the agreement.

By pre-inciting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Nextstar was able to cook the favor with Carr. The company “got up and said,” Listen, we have the license, and we don't want to manage this anymore. We do not think it serves the interests of our community, “he said in a Wednesday segment on Hannity de Fox News. “I am very happy to see that American broadcasters get up to serve the interests of their community.”

Yes, the threat of Car probably violates the first amendment, say the law specialists, but it only has if Disney is willing to go to court. The entertainment giant had clear incentives to fold. He has ambitions, perhaps those that will require regulatory approval in the near future, outside ABC. There is the imminent threat of government reprisals if it does not suspend Kimmel.

Recently, Disney tried to avoid the partisan political fray. According to his reflection, his brand is built on fairy tales and fantasies, not taking position on socially divisive subjects, which have had consequences (the conservatives also go to Disney World). Take the company, under pressure from its employees, criticizing Florida education outside the discussion in class on sexual orientation and gender identity. States legislators, towards Governor Ron Desantis, responded by assuming control of the special tax district which encompasses its seaside resort of 25,000 acres. A bitter quarrel of several years with his most vital partner for his parks activity which has probably contributed to the ouster of the former head of management Bob Chapek and to a trading scholarship, who led to a proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz, followed.

If he sweats, which is very unlikely, Disney could rely on the previous one created by an improbable ally: the National Rifle Association. In a case before the Supreme Court last year, the judges unanimously found that the rights of the first amendment of the group of firearms had been raped when New York State officials forced private companies to the black list. The point to remember, wrote Judge Sonia Sotomayor, is that the Constitution “prohibits government officials from manipulating their power to punish or suppress discourse”.

There are obvious parallels, explains Eugene Volokh, professor at the Faculty of Law of the UCLA and Influent Conservative Blogger. “It is clear that the FCC used coercive pressure – the threat of investigation or cancellation of the Nextstar, Tegna merger,” he said.

It is true that Kimmel's remarks on the political affiliation of Kirk shooter were incorrect. It is important to do things well. But Carr's intervention pushes the FCC – and the government – in a poorly hidden role as an arbitrator of the truth. There is a right to speculate on current events, even if it turns out to be toxically.

“We have never been in a situation like this,” explains Abrams. “It is a real bodies to freedom of expression.”

