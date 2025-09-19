Trump says television networks “against him should” maybe “lose a license after Kimmel's suspension





Watch: Jimmy Fallon among us, Talk-show hosts sharing reactions on the antenna at the exit of Kimmel

US President Donald Trump suggested that some television networks should have their “removed” licenses.

The remarks come after the pressure of the administration led ABC to suspend Jimmy Kimmel. The television host at the end of the evening made comments on the suspect of the murder of Charlie Kirk, saying that Trump supporters had tried to “characterize this child as something other than one of them”.

Kimmel's suspension, following the threat of regulatory action, raised concerns that Trump administration was trying to reduce the freedom of expression of its criticism – with other talk -show hosts commenting on the line.

“It's blatant censorship,” said Stephen Colbert in his CBS Rival program. “With an autocrat, you cannot give a thumb.”

Watch: Ros Atkins on what Jimmy Kimmel is removed from the air means for freedom of expression in the United States

In his monologue on Monday, Kimmel, 57, said that the “Maga gang” – a reference to the supporters of Trump who joined his electoral slogan Make America again – was desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as something other than one of them “and trying to” score political points “.

Utah officials, where Kirk was killed, said he was “indoctrinated by left -wing ideology”.

Kimmel also compared Trump's reaction to the death of his 31 -year -old political confidant to “how a four -year -old child cries a goldfish”.

Kimmel condemned the attack and sent “love” to the Kirk family in the aftermath of the shooting.

Trump spoke of the question to journalists on the Air Force One Thursday while returning from a state visit to the United Kingdom.

“I read a place where the networks were 97% against me, once again, 97% negative, and yet I won and easily [in last year’s election]”Said the president.

“They only give me a bad publicity [and] press. I mean, they get a license. I think maybe their license should be removed. “”

The president of the FCC, Brendan Carr, accused Kimmel of “the most sick driving” and said that companies like the ABC belonging to Disney could “find ways to change driving and act … or there will be additional work for the FCC”.

The president of the FCC, Carr, told Fox on Thursday: “We will continue to hold these broadcasters responsible for the public interest – and if the diffusers do not like this simple solution, they can transform their license into FCC.”

The FCC has a regulatory power on the main networks, such as ABC, as well as the local stations which carry their content. Owners of local stations can also influence major networks by refusing to make shows.

Kimmel's suspension was announced shortly after Nexstar Media, one of the largest television post owners in America, said that he would not broadcast his program “in the foreseeable future” because his remarks had been “offensive and insensitive”.

Carr has rented Nexstar – which currently requests the FCC approval for a merger of $ 6.2 billion (4.5 billion) with another media company, Tegna – and said that he hoped that other broadcasters would follow his example.

Sinclair, the largest ABC affiliation group in the United States, said it would broadcast a special memory program dedicated to Kirk during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Hourly place Friday.

Kirk died of a single ball injury on the neck while speaking at the University of Utah Valley on September 10.

A 22 -year -old man was accused of aggravated murder on Tuesday. Prosecutors say that he was “indoctrinated by leftist ideology” and that they will ask for the death penalty.

Legal researchers claim that the first amendment of the American Constitution, which protects freedom of expression, would prevent the FCC from revoking licenses on political disagreements.

But Joe Strazullo, a former Jimmy Kimmel Live! The writer, told the BBC that there was an atmosphere of fear in the writers' room.

“It's heartbreaking to see the threat they are without work,” he said. “No one knows exactly what's going on and they work behind the scenes.”

Watch: how Jimmy Kimmel's saga has taken place so far

Eminent writers, actors and democrats condemned Kimmel's suspension.

Former President Barrack Obama said that the Trump administration had taken the cancellation of culture at a “new and dangerous level by systematically threatening regulatory measures against media companies unless they muse or journalists and commentators do not like it”.

The end of evening hosts gathered around Kimmel.

In a rare mid -week episode of the Daily Show, the actor Jon Stewart had fun reducing freedom of expression under the current administration.

Stewart described himself as a “patriotically obedient host” and his program as “in accordance with the administration”. He then described Trump as “dear leader” who “adorned England with his heat and legendary radiation”.

In a subsequent segment of his program, Stewart interviewed Maria Revéa, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for his struggle for freedom of expression and democracy in the Philippines under former president Rodrigo Duterte.

What's going on in the United States is “identical to what happened in the Philippines,” said Refait. “It is both already seen and ptsd.”

She added: “Americans are like deer in the headlights. If you do not move and do not protect the rights you have, you lose them, and it is so much more difficult to recover them,” she said.

Actor Ben Stiller said what had happened to Kimmel “is not fair,” while hack star Jean Smart said she was “horrified by cancellation”.

The Guild of America's writers and the actors of the Screen Guild, two Hollywood unions, condemned Kimmel's suspension in violation of the rights to constitutional freedom of expression.

But others have maintained the FCC and ABC acted appropriately.

“When a person says something that a ton of people find offensive, rude, stupid in real time, then this person is punished for this, it is not canceling culture,” said Dave Portnoy, who founded the media company Barstool Sports.

“These are consequences for your actions.”

The end of the evening host, Greg Gutfeld, argued that Kimmel had “deliberately and badly limited” the “allies and friends” of Kirk for his death.

The British presenter Piers Morgan said that Kimmel had caused “understandable indignation throughout America”, adding: “Why is he announced as a kind of martyr of freedom of expression?”

But one of the colleagues of management of the FCC de Carr, Commissioner Anna Gomez, a Democrat, criticized the position of the regulator.

She said that “an inexcusable act of political violence by a disturbed individual should never be exploited as justification of censorship or wider control”.

