Donald Trump says China approved the tiktok agreement after the call with XI

Friday, Donald Trump cited progress on a few fronts, including an agreement for the video application Tiktok after talking with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said that the two leaders will meet in person in just over a month.

“I just finished a very productive call with President XI of China. We have made progress on many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and the approval of the Tiktok agreement, “he wrote on the Truth social platform.

“I also agreed with President XI that we would meet at the APEC top in South Korea, that I would go to China at the start of next year, and that President XI would also come to the United States at a appropriate time,” he continued.

“The call was very good, we're going to talk about the phone by phone, enjoy Tiktok's approval, and both are looking forward to meeting Apec!”

Tiktok belongs to Big Chinese Conglomerate Bytedance, which has sparked national security problems for years. A law adopted during the presidential mandate of Joe Biden and confirmed by the Supreme Court required that the extremely popular application in the United States is sold to investors in the United States or the Vulgation. Biden rejected the application of the law to the inbound administration and Trump extended the deadline for sale four times – – the last earlier this week – when he wanted to negotiate an agreement.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, announced on Monday that US and Chinese officials have entered into a “framework” agreement for Tiktok. China decided to reach an agreement with the United States on Tiktok because “this consensus serves the interests of both parties,” said Li Chenggang, Chinese trade vice.

There was no detail. The US Investor Consortium can still move, but it is supposed to include Oracle, Silver Lake by Larry Ellison, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz.

Trump also said this week that the United States government would receive “enormous costs” to set up the agreement.