What is behind the “demographic mission of PM Modi”? DW 19/09/2025

On the day of independence of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a “high -power demography mission” would deal with the “conspiracy” of irregular migration.

The Hindu Nationalist Party in power of Modi Bharatiya Janata (BJP) has repeatedly described immigrants from the Muslim majority close to Bangladesh as a “national security crisis”, saying that Muslim infiltration leads to a demographic change in India.

“The infiltrators stop the means of subsistence of our young people, targeting the sisters and the daughters of our country, deceiving innocent tribes and capturing their land,” Modi in his speech of August 15 at the emblematic Red Fort in New Delhi said. “It will not be tolerated.”

Since then, Modi has doubled his declaration, although detailed operational plans have not been made public.

Many criticisms have pointed out that the connection of irregular migration to threats against jobs and tribal land rights was nothing other than a cunning to justify the targeting of populations perceived as foreigners, especially in the Indian states that share borders with Bangladesh.

Infiltration a problem, says the government

The Ministry of India of India said that the irregular migration of Bangladesh had remained a security concern, most of the apprehensions recorded along the borders of Western Bengal, Tripipura, Assam and Meghalaya.

This concern has led to periodic thrusts for the identification and expulsion of migrants without legal status. Many people, most of them have been detained or expelled to neighboring Bangladesh.

The writer and journalist Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, who told the question closely, said that the announcement of the demography mission closely follows the heels of the revisions of the electoral commission of the electoral lists of the bihar one of the greatest states of India by the population, which makes it a key electoral battlefield.

“The fundamental justification of the two efforts converges frightening to undermine the legitimacy of a substantial segment of Indian citizens by calling them foreigners,” Mukhopadhyay told DW.

“What was once strongly opposed as a community policy is now repositioned as a form of nationalist policy deemed politically acceptable.”

Imperative security or does it concern votes?

Tom Vadakkan, national spokesperson for the BJP, said the opposition parties were fascinated by the demography mission because they treat foreigners as part of their voting bank.

“As long as citizens in good faith in this country vote, there is no problem. There is a process by which people can ask for citizenship in India and not by fraudulent means. This is what we want to check and stop,” Vadakkan told DW.

He referred to the CitizenShip Amendment Act which accelerates the requests of Indian Citizens of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian Immigrants who escaped the religious persecution in Pakistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. He excludes Muslims from this accelerated process, which makes him controversial to discriminate allegedly on the basis of religion.

The deadline has been extended within 10 years earlier this month, making many more eligible people.

“The opposition parties benefit politically by including foreigners or illegal immigrants in their support base, which leads them to oppose government measures aimed at limiting illegal immigration and protecting citizenship rights,” added Vadakkan.

“Climate of bigotry and demographic alarmism”

In 2019, an effort by Assam's state to combat irregular migration excluded 1.9 million people from the final list of citizenship effectively making their political and legal status as Indian citizens. Critics said the list had discriminated against the Muslims and Bengali Hindu.

Kavita Krishnan, a female rights activist, said that the exercise had “an ideological objective by creating an climate of fear among Muslims, Bengalis speakers, the people of Northeast Kuki-Zo and Rohingyas refugees”.

“Then, the BJP in power will consolidate the majority population around a climate of fanaticism and a demographic Germange which is an essential oxygen for the party,” she told DW.

“The other objective is a fairly practical demographic engineering of the electorate, by suspending the status of nationality and the voting rights of whole communities which are not likely to vote the BJP,” said Krishnan.

Ranjit sur, secretary general of the Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), told DW that there were no “illegal migrants”, as the BJP claims, qualifying the notion of “illegal immigration” a scattering created by the Stoke Fear party and the justification of its demography mission.

“The BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] are in collusion to artificially change the demography of border states, in particular Western Bengal, “said on.

“My team made field visits to border districts like Malda, Murshidabad, Cochoch Behar and South Parganas and found no evidence of an influx of people from Bangladesh,” he added.

“Ironically, the Indians cross Bangladesh to work periodically in the clothing industry, reversing the story of large -scale infiltration,” concluded.

