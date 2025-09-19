Politics
What is behind the “demographic mission of PM Modi”? DW 19/09/2025
On the day of independence of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a “high -power demography mission” would deal with the “conspiracy” of irregular migration.
The Hindu Nationalist Party in power of Modi Bharatiya Janata (BJP) has repeatedly described immigrants from the Muslim majority close to Bangladesh as a “national security crisis”, saying that Muslim infiltration leads to a demographic change in India.
“The infiltrators stop the means of subsistence of our young people, targeting the sisters and the daughters of our country, deceiving innocent tribes and capturing their land,” Modi in his speech of August 15 at the emblematic Red Fort in New Delhi said. “It will not be tolerated.”
Since then, Modi has doubled his declaration, although detailed operational plans have not been made public.
Many criticisms have pointed out that the connection of irregular migration to threats against jobs and tribal land rights was nothing other than a cunning to justify the targeting of populations perceived as foreigners, especially in the Indian states that share borders with Bangladesh.
Infiltration a problem, says the government
The Ministry of India of India said that the irregular migration of Bangladesh had remained a security concern, most of the apprehensions recorded along the borders of Western Bengal, Tripipura, Assam and Meghalaya.
This concern has led to periodic thrusts for the identification and expulsion of migrants without legal status. Many people, most of them have been detained or expelled to neighboring Bangladesh.
The writer and journalist Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, who told the question closely, said that the announcement of the demography mission closely follows the heels of the revisions of the electoral commission of the electoral lists of the bihar one of the greatest states of India by the population, which makes it a key electoral battlefield.
“The fundamental justification of the two efforts converges frightening to undermine the legitimacy of a substantial segment of Indian citizens by calling them foreigners,” Mukhopadhyay told DW.
“What was once strongly opposed as a community policy is now repositioned as a form of nationalist policy deemed politically acceptable.”
Imperative security or does it concern votes?
Tom Vadakkan, national spokesperson for the BJP, said the opposition parties were fascinated by the demography mission because they treat foreigners as part of their voting bank.
“As long as citizens in good faith in this country vote, there is no problem. There is a process by which people can ask for citizenship in India and not by fraudulent means. This is what we want to check and stop,” Vadakkan told DW.
He referred to the CitizenShip Amendment Act which accelerates the requests of Indian Citizens of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian Immigrants who escaped the religious persecution in Pakistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. He excludes Muslims from this accelerated process, which makes him controversial to discriminate allegedly on the basis of religion.
The deadline has been extended within 10 years earlier this month, making many more eligible people.
“The opposition parties benefit politically by including foreigners or illegal immigrants in their support base, which leads them to oppose government measures aimed at limiting illegal immigration and protecting citizenship rights,” added Vadakkan.
“Climate of bigotry and demographic alarmism”
In 2019, an effort by Assam's state to combat irregular migration excluded 1.9 million people from the final list of citizenship effectively making their political and legal status as Indian citizens. Critics said the list had discriminated against the Muslims and Bengali Hindu.
Kavita Krishnan, a female rights activist, said that the exercise had “an ideological objective by creating an climate of fear among Muslims, Bengalis speakers, the people of Northeast Kuki-Zo and Rohingyas refugees”.
“Then, the BJP in power will consolidate the majority population around a climate of fanaticism and a demographic Germange which is an essential oxygen for the party,” she told DW.
“The other objective is a fairly practical demographic engineering of the electorate, by suspending the status of nationality and the voting rights of whole communities which are not likely to vote the BJP,” said Krishnan.
Ranjit sur, secretary general of the Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), told DW that there were no “illegal migrants”, as the BJP claims, qualifying the notion of “illegal immigration” a scattering created by the Stoke Fear party and the justification of its demography mission.
“The BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] are in collusion to artificially change the demography of border states, in particular Western Bengal, “said on.
“My team made field visits to border districts like Malda, Murshidabad, Cochoch Behar and South Parganas and found no evidence of an influx of people from Bangladesh,” he added.
“Ironically, the Indians cross Bangladesh to work periodically in the clothing industry, reversing the story of large -scale infiltration,” concluded.
Published by: Keith Walker
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/india-whats-behind-pm-modis-demographic-mission/a-74062082
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Britain's worst train stations for cancellations revealed. #Travel #BBCNews
- Vascular Health Month: What you need to know now
- The earthquake leaves many homes damaged in East Afghanistan – Anadolu Ajansı
- American-chinese discussions on the “ huge '' of Boeing could be the centerpiece of the trade agreement
- Trump calls on the war in Gaza to stop immediately in the speech of Unga | Donald Trump News
- UC San Diego named Nations 6th Best Public University by Us News & World Report
- Hofstra Host Drexel in CAA -Openter
- Trump boosts AG Bondi's act of Justice
- President Trump criticizes the UN, NATO and the climate hoax
- Indonesia to move capital to Nusantara by 2028
- William and Kate visit the British city where girls were killed at the Taylor Swift Theme Theme Party.
- Turkish President Erdogan sums up the cashmere problem in Unga | World News