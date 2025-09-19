Prabowo subpoint jokes with fire. After the violent protests of the beginning of September against corruption, the economic and social measures taken by the government and the army of the army (themes that we will deal with in advance), the president seems to ignore the reasons for revolt that caused Three thousand arrests between demonstrators and the death of eight peopleWorried to restore space to the armed forces, thus offering a threatening return in the past, through new laws that pass certain civilians, in fact, to the army. Not exactly the most appropriate response to demonstrations organized in particular by young people, which should represent the future of the great Islamic state of the world.

President PRABOWO SUB-STATE GI STATE Minister of Defense from 2019 to 2024, under the government of President Joko Widodo, depending on 2014 to 2024 (see Who), which, despite the moderation of both political and Islamic lampting, had not hesitated to suppress peaceful environmental demonstrations and to approve fundamentalist Islamic laws. Prabowo, commander GI of Kopaussus (Indonesian special forces), is part of the party of the Grande Indonesia movement, of the nationalist rightFounded by him in 2008. A traditionalist curator supported by radical Islamist groups, some of which are close to Jemah Islamiyah, a Sunni movement considered as terrorist. President's wife Daughter of General Suharto, industrial dictator from 1965 to 1998. His government has set up a fierce repression against lupification, kill between five hundred thousand and three million activists and communist sympathizers. A kind of political genocide supported by Great Britain and the United States.

Prabowo had already started his work to strengthen the armed forces when he was Minister of Widodo. Before October 20, 2024, the day of his arrival in Palazzo Mildka,, He had pressure to allow soldiers to take important positions in crucial sectors of institutions, such as government agencies against terrorism and drug trafficking, De facto, in fact, erase a 2004 law, which prohibited words in the public life of the army.

In the current current, the president entrusted the armed forces Distribution of free foods to millions of children who did not manage exactly the best way, since thousands have remained seriously intoxicated due to the damaged food. The management of this sector has intended for soldiers managing twenty-eight billion dollars, probably not without obtaining personal advantages. The injury also deals with field fields In the peripheral areas of the country, where rice and corn are cultivated. As the newspaper informed the online message, in August, Prabowo announced the creation of five hundred new battalions over the next five years, the largest army expansion in Indonesia in recent decades. According to the president's plans, he supports the post, the new soldiers will be intended for civil tasks exclusively. For the project, compared to Last to Last, the government proposed an increase in the budget devoted to the defense of 37%, equivalent to more than three thousand billions of rupees, or about eighteen billion euros.

Completely obvious that, behind this approach to civil protection, the attempt to guarantee Indonesian uniforms is hidden greater power. The soldiers' protagonism on the political scenario of the archipelago is certainly not a novelty, since, since Thelolanda's dependence, Lidea was present that civil power, alone, would not work to govern the country. But not difficult to understand how, having the armed forces the monopoly of violence, they can manage the relationship with the different executives from a privileged position. Lineage between the two powers called, in Indonesia, Dwifunction. In the Indonesian general Abdul Haris Nascution of the Indonesian general, he always informs the post, which first speaks of this concept in a public speech of 1958, Lydoneia should have traveled a sort of central road between two models: injuries should not have been a simple tool of the civil government, as happened in the West, not completely superimposed on political power, as in the military regimes of Latin. A third way that, in the case of General Suharto, is transformed into a bloody domain of the armyA bit like it happened on the Latin American continent. With the stadium of the coupist, The new Indonesian political class we start a series of reforms, which has limited the presence of the army within the institutions and the country's economyMeasures that are now likely to be completely removed.

We mentioned the student and young revolt, which shaken the Lindonesia in the first days of September. As often happens, exploding demonstrations was an apparently marginal event: the news that were going to be approved And Bonus of fifty million rupees, on the dollars of Tremili, the fifth of the words This already earns a hundred million rupees per month, or six thousand dollars, to pay the Halloggio and even more; It was the decline that overflowed the vase, given an Indonesian citizen earns 3.1 million rupees. And this in a country in the midst of an economic austerity, With increasing non-inflation, on the one hand, and with cuts announced to health, all studies and public infrastructure, of Theltter. Faced with the violent popular demonstrations, the economic benefits of the deputies have been reduced and the contested premiums are canceled: accompanied concessions, because, by the threat of using the iron fist in the event of continuation of the events.

There is no shortage of problems on the economic front: Prabowo says that Paola Morselli, researcher at Lispi (International Political Study Institute) on the themes linked to the Fornesto East had promised to relaunch the country with a Annual growth rate of 8%, A goal that turns out to be unrealistic. According to forecasts from the International Monetary Fund, Indonesian GDP increased by 4.8% in 2025, well below expectations. To make the economic situation of the great Asian country more complicated, the task problem. On the country, whose economy has benefited from the recent relocation of value chains, after trade tensions between China and the United States, Morselli is now starting to weigh new protectionist obstacles. In particular, the American president, Donald Trump, imposed a generalized dice of 19% on the goods imported by laindstania, striking key sectors such as the lelectronics, the textiles and the hard sectors of the lagoon. These measures are likely to compromise Indonesian growth, while the country is trying to get out of a slowdown phase.

It then comes from art, like other non-Western countries, Lyonensia is attracted to the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), both to move away from Washington and to credit an emerging economic power. Jenca asked, last January, to officially enter the group chaired, in 2025, in Brazil. An intelligent decision, on the one hand, but risky on the part, insofar as the fatal relationship is still important with Loccuna, and in particular with the United States, could become more contradictory, ending with the Linglobare Jerus in Chinese.

This scenario had already presented itself at the time of the presidency of Widodo, attracted by the BRICS but worried by an excessive imbalance towards China. And yet, Igresso in the Brics still observes Morselli offers new opportunities to strengthen the economy of Indonesia and consolidate its international role. The country hopes to benefit from new economic initiatives and infrastructure promoted by the group. Furthermore, China and India import 26% respectively and L8% of the total Indonesian total. The seizure of the BRICS could therefore strengthen these economic ties. The future of Indonesia therefore seems particularly uncertain. We are faced with an authoritarian drift which could cause other manifestations, with a substantial bloody repression; EC a country very linked to the United States, especially in the United States, that Trump's aggressive policy on the issue of functions pushes to those who represent 45% of the world's population and produce a third of world GDP. A balance of balancers which, if it could, would strengthen the under-plant position which, despite everything, still benefits from considerable consensus.

