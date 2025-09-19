Trump asks the Supreme Court of the Emergency Order to withdraw Lisa Cook from the Fed Board





Washington (AP) The Trump Administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday an emergency prescription to withdraw Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserves Board of Governors.

The republican administration turned to the High Court after a court of appeal refused to consult Cook, which is part of President Donald Trump's efforts to reshape the board of directors of the seven members of the federal government and take a blow to its independence.

The White House campaign to overthrow Cook marks an unprecedented offer to reshape the Fed Board of Directors, which was designed to be largely independent of daily policy. No president has dismissed a Fed governor in office in the 112 years of history of Agencys.

Cook, who was appointed to the Feds board of directors by President Joe Biden, Democrat, said that she would not leave her post and will not be the victim of intimidation by Trump. One of his lawyers, Abbe Lowell, said that she would continue to exercise his oath as a governor of the board of directors confirmed by the Senate.

In addition, the Republicans of the Senate confirmed Stephen Miran on Monday, prevails over a nomine for a place open to the Federation Council. Cook and Miran both participated in the Wednesday vote in which the Fed reduced its key interest rate by a quarter of a point.

Trump sought to shoot Cook on August 25, but a federal judge ruled last week that the move was probably illegal and reinstated it to the Feds board of directors. Trump accused COOK of mortgage fraud because she seemed to claim two properties in Michigan and Georgia, as main residences in June and July 2021, before joining the board of directors. These complaints can lead to a drop in the mortgage rate and a lower deposit only if one of them has been declared as rental property or secondary residence.

In simple terms, the president can reasonably determine that the interest rates paid by the American people should not be fixed by a governor who seems to have lied to the facts of equipment at the interest rates that she has assured for himself and refuses to explain the false apparent declarations, wrote General D. John Sauer in his file of the Supreme Court.

But Cook denied any reprehensible act and was not accused of a crime. According to the documents obtained by the Associated Press, Cook specified that his Atlanta condo would be a holiday home, according to an estimate of the loan she obtained in May 2021. And in a form by looking for a security authorization, she described it as a 2nd house. The two documents seem to undermine the allegations of fraud to the Trump administrations.

The American district judge Jia Cobb ruled that the administration had not satisfied a legal requirement that fed governors can only be dismissed because, which, according to her, was limited to the fault during her mandate. Cook only joined the Federation Board of Directors in 2022.

COBB also judged that Trumps Turning would have deprived Cook of his regular procedure, or legal right, to challenge the layoffs.

By a 2-1 vote, a panel of the Washington Federal Court of Appeal rejected the request for administration to leave the cooks licensed.

Trumps' lawyers argued that even if driving occurred before its governor time, its alleged action undoubtedly questioned the reliability of the cooks and if it can be a steward responsible for interest rates and the economy.

Trump previously won the orders of the conservative majority of the courts to dismiss the managers appointed presidentially other independent federal agencies, including the National Labor Relations Board and the Federal Trade Commission, even if legal fighting continues.

These layoffs were at will, without cause. The Supreme Court has distinguished the federal reserve of these other agencies, strongly suggesting that Trump cannot act against the governors of the Fed without reason.

In his new file before the Supreme Court, the administration requests the chief judge John Roberts a temporary ordinance which would effectively withdraw Cook from the board of directors and a more sustainable order from the entire court which would be in place while its legal affair will continue.

