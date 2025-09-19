Trump, XI meets at the top of the Apec after a “very productive” telephone call





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea next month after a “very productive” telephone call. The meeting will take place during the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) on October 31 and November 1. The face -to -face meeting will be the first between the two leaders during Trumps' second term in the White House. Trump said he also agreed to go to China at the beginning of 2026 and that Xi had agreed to come to the United States “at a appropriate time”. The president said on Friday that he spoke with XI of a range of questions, including trade, war in Ukraine and an agreement to approve the sale of Tiktok. Hegseth offers a severe warning to China during the first call after the XI military parade “I also agreed with President XI that we would meet at the APEC summit in South Korea, that I would go to China at the start of next year, and that President XI would also come to the United States in a timely manner,” Trump wrote on his Truth social platform. “The call was very good, we will speak again by phone, and we appreciate the approval of Tiktok. The two [sides] Looking forward to meeting Apec! “” In addition, the Chinese state media said that the two leaders held “pragmatic, positive and constructive telephone talks”. On the Chinese side, XI told Trump that he should avoid imposing “unilateral commercial restrictions” on China, according to a statement from the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Trump praises the Kim Jong relationship one in the middle of the South Korea summit China was a major target for Trumps' prices, resulting in commerce back and forth on the fentanyl flow in the United States. XI also expressed the hope that the Trump administration would provide an “open, fair and non-discriminatory commercial environment” for Chinese companies in the United States Regarding Tiktok, the ministry said: “The Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question and would be happy to see productive commercial negotiations in accordance with market rules leads to a solution which is in accordance with the laws and regulations of Chinal and takes into account the interests of both parties.” Click here to obtain the Fox News app The Friday call was the second between Trump and Xi since Trump returned to the White House.

